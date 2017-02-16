UFC star Conor McGregor opens up in GQ Style interview

Not only does Conor McGregor intend to step between the ropes into Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s world to box the undefeated champion, the UFC star plans to win.

McGregor made that quite clear in an interview with GQ Style. The UFC lightweight champion appears on the cover of the Spring 2017 issue, which is available on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on Feb. 21 and nationwide on Feb. 28.

“I’m pursuing that and no one can stop me from pursuing that,” McGregor told the magazine in a partial transcript of the interview that was released on Wednesday.

McGregor believes his youth, size and power will be the difference even though he has never had an amateur or professional boxing match.

“Age waits for no man,” McGregor said. “He’s 40 years of age. He’s little. He’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit a man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulder and up into the bleachers.”

That fight would almost certainly be the most lucrative event in combat sports history. It would also dramatically increase McGregor’s profile, though that seems difficult to imagine with how visible he has become over the the last year.

McGregor has been as good as anyone in sports at self-promotion. His face is everywhere and he draws massive crowds everywhere he goes.

The biggest draw the UFC has ever seen even sold out a theater in England last month for a question-and-answer session that was streamed worldwide on pay per view.

He loves to flaunt his success on social media and, while he has embraced living the Hollywood lifestyle in Los Angeles for long stretches between fights and often renting out massive mansions in Las Vegas for his fight camps, McGregor brushes off one aspect of his fame.

“People think I’m a celebrity,” he said. “I’m not a celebrity. I break people’s faces for money and bounce.”

The 28-year-old Dublin native certainly hasn’t embraced the politics of the Hollywood set.

McGregor’s last title defense was a knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 12.

That was just days after the presidential election and McGregor recalls the protesters on the streets of Manhattan as he was preparing for his fight.

He struggled to sympathize with their plight.

“I feel like you’re in charge of your own situation,” he told the magazine. “When you start blaming others for your situation, like I see all these people screaming at these politicians, and I was like, ‘It’s the wrong mind-set.’”

There is no doubt McGregor has blazed his own path in the UFC. In just over three years since signing with the organization, McGregor has reached heights never dreamed of by the stars that have come before him.

He’s not close to being ready to settle.

McGregor is on a hiatus from fighting because he doesn’t want to stress out his longtime girlfriend, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

He announced his break immediately after the win over Alvarez. That was when he also first revealed his next business move.

McGregor believes he has surpassed collecting checks from the organization for his fights.

Now he’s ready to be a partner in an organization that sold to Hollywood conglomerate WME-IMG in July for a reported $4.2 billion.

“I want to negotiate what I’m worth,” McGregor told GQ Style. “I want to put my analytics forward, man-to-man, and to be like, ‘This is what I’m owed now. Pay me.’ And then we can talk.

“Potentially, down the road, an equity, interest or something. I’m just letting them know I want something else.”

One thing that is certain is that McGregor will continue to be in business for Conor McGregor.

While there has been a unionization movement among some fighters, McGregor doesn’t envision himself participating in such organization efforts.

“I saw this union thing they tried to do. They reminded me of the people that march about the politicians,” he said. “ You gotta do it. You’re in control of yourself.

“People like to blame others. I think a person should just look at their own situation, look around them, find out what they wish to do, and seek and go and do that. Like all these fighters: ‘This union is gonna save us!’ What do you mean, it’s gonna save you, exactly? I just think it’s a crazy thing to spend energy on.”

That’s not likely to make McGregor many friends among the UFC’s rank-and-file fighters. Want to take a guess how much he cares?

