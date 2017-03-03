Undefeated fighters put their records on the line at UFC 209 — VIDEOS

Someone’s “0” must go.

When Australia’s Tyson Pedro and Scotland’s Paul Craig go to war in the octagon at UFC 209 on Saturday, one undefeated light heavyweight will walk away without his unblemished record.

Australia’s Tyson Pedro is 5-0 and took home his first UFC victory against Las Vegas’ Khalil Rountree at UFC Fight Night 101 last November.

Scotland’s Paul Craig is 9-0 and also coming off his first promotional win. Craig said he’s aiming for a knockout when they go toe-to-toe on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

