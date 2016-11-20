Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Ford EcoBoost 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida

Noon Sunday (KSNV-3)

Rating Driver Odds Practice 1 Qualified Practice 2 Practice 3

1. x-Jimmie Johnson 7-2 5th 14th 1st 10th

Two-time runner-up in 15 starts; no wins, but never been in Chase situation where he had to

2. x-Carl Edwards 7-1 9th 10th 3rd 2nd

Two-time winner with 9.2 average in 12 starts; best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2

3. Kevin Harvick 6-1 15th 1st 20th 11th

2014 winner, Cup champion; three-time runner-up and series-best 7.2 average (15 starts)

4. Martin Truex Jr. 8-1 2nd 6th 7th 1st

2006 runner-up with 10.1 average finish in 11 starts; two 2016 wins, 883 laps led on 1.5-mile tracks

5. Chase Elliott 10-1 10th 5th 2nd 5th

Making track debut in Cup car; fourth on last 1.5-mile track (Texas); practiced well on long runs

6. x-Joey Logano 7-1 4th 13th 6th 8th

Career-best fourth-place last season, 17.7 average in seven starts; momentum from Phoenix win

7. x-Kyle Busch 5-1 8th 9th 28th 14th

2015 winner, which gave him championship; two 2016 wins, 7.8 average in 10 races on 1.5s

8. Ryan Newman 100-1 1st 3rd 9th 3rd

Career-best runner-up in 2014, finished second in Chase; had his best practice sessions of season

9. Denny Hamlin 20-1 11th 4th 16th 7th

Two-time winner (2009, 2013), 10.7 average; second-best 10-consecutive-lap average in Practice 2

10. Matt Kenseth 12-1 13th 7th 11th 6th

2007 winner, fifth-place average past three starts; sixth-place average in past three races on 1.5s

x-Denotes driver eligible to win 2016 Sprint Cup championship

Note: This is the 11th race of the 36-race season on a 1.5-mile track, but it’s the only track featuring a high-banked paperclip layout.

Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow @MicahRoberts7 on Twitter.