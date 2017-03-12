Posted Updated 

Joey Logano not thrown off by restarts, wins Boyd Gaming 300

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_16_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Driver Joey Logano (12) celebrates his first place win of the NASCAR Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_web-logano-mar1117_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) burns out after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_002_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Kyle Busch pauses before the start of a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_001_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Onlookers watch as JJ Yeley car passes before a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_008_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) burns out after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_007_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) burns out after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_010_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) crosses the finish line followed by Kyle Larson (42) at the end of a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_020_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
A driver passes during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_019_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) leads the field during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_018_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) leads Kyle Larson (42) as they run laps during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_012_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
A fan cheers as Joey Logano (12) passes during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_009_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) leads Kyle Larson (42) as they run laps during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_017_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Ethan Woodley, 10, left, and Roman Handy, 10, watches a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_016_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Fans watch a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_015_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
A fan drinks water on a hot day during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_014_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Kyle Busch (18) makes a pit stop during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_011_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Kyle Busch (18) makes a pit stop during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_013_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) runs a lap during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_006_8116566.jpg
Drivers run laps during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_006_8116566.jpg
Drivers run laps during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_004_8116566.jpg
Samantha Busch, from left, hugs Kyle Busch as he holds their son Brexton Locke Busch before a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_031117cl_003_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Samantha Busch, from left, and Kyle Busch holds their son Brexton Locke Busch while standing for the national anthem before a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_15_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Driver Joey Logano (12) celebrates his first place win of the NASCAR Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_14_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Driver Joey Logano (12) celebrates his first place win of the NASCAR Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_13_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Driver Joey Logano (12) celebrates his first place win of the NASCAR Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_11_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Driver Joey Logano (12) celebrates his first place win of the NASCAR Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_12_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Driver Joey Logano (12) celebrates his first place win of the NASCAR Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_19_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) burns in celebration of winning the Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_18_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) burns in celebration of winning the Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_17_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Joey Logano (12) burns in celebration of winning the Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_24_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Driver Joey Logano (12) takes the lead during the NASCAR Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

8116566_web1_car-nascar-mar12-17_bb_09_8116566.jpgBuy Photo
Driver Joey Logano (12) winner of the NASCAR Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway finished a lap on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Joey Logano appeared distracted during his victory interview after capturing the 21st annual Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A fidgety Logano looked around as if he were expecting another caution flag to be waved to stop his celebration.

“Oh, man, those restarts were crazy,” said Logano, who won his first Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas. “I didn’t know what lane to pick.”

Logano, who led the final 54 laps, was forced to slow down and restart his No. 12 Ford three times with 30 laps to go because of the yellow flag. Nine cautions for 44 laps unhurried the second-tier race.

The 26-year-old driver for Team Penske had been making all the right lane decision during the restarts and was forced to make one more correct move to hold off a charging Kyle Larson on the final four laps.

“We really didn’t have any idea there a lot of times,” said Brian Wilson, Logano’s crew chief. “Joey was relying on the high lane, and we let him decide again to end it.

“Logano is the best at restarts.”

“You wouldn’t be saying that if we didn’t win,” Logano interrupted.

There was a chance the caution flag would be waved for a 10th time on the final lap to send the race into overtime. Luckily for Logano, he was still in the green as he captured his 28th Xfinity Series victory to move into eighth on the all-time wins list.

The numerous restarts benefited Mexican driver Daniel Suarez, who moved up from the middle of the pack to take third behind Logano and Larson.

Las Vegan Kyle Busch, who won Stage 1, was in contention for a top-three finish but faltered to seventh place for the final restart. Busch led for 48 laps, including the first 45.

Familiar faces from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series were in the top pack throughout the race with Logano, Larson, Suarez, Busch, Austin Dillon (fifth) and Brad Keselowski (10th), the Stage 2 winner.

Justin Allgaier had the best finish at fourth place among full-time Xfinity Series drivers.

Elliott Sadler, who finished eighth, leads the Xfinity Series standings by four points over Ryan Reed, who took ninth.

“That was a fun race,” Logano said. “They gave me many opportunities to screw this up with all the restarts, but we came out with the victory.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 