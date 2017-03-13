NASCAR drivers, fans react to Kyle Busch-Joey Logano post race fight

Posted Updated 

Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18) and Joey Logano (22) pull into their pit boxes during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Kyle Busch (18) is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Bridget Bennett /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kyle Busch (18) runs laps during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RON KANTOWSKI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Kyle Busch vs. Joey Logano II?

The Thrilla in Vanilla?

Is anybody ready for a rematch?

NASCAR drivers and fans hit the Twitterverse to discuss the fight pitting Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch against Joey Logano and crew members following Sunday’s Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — and to wonder where’s Dr. Jerry Punch, the former NASCAR pit road reporter, when you most need him?

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

 