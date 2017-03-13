NASCAR drivers, fans react to Kyle Busch-Joey Logano post race fight

Kyle Busch vs. Joey Logano II?

The Thrilla in Vanilla?

Is anybody ready for a rematch?

NASCAR drivers and fans hit the Twitterverse to discuss the fight pitting Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch against Joey Logano and crew members following Sunday’s Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — and to wonder where’s Dr. Jerry Punch, the former NASCAR pit road reporter, when you most need him?

Yep. When you are mad you do stuff like that. But no matter how justified/pissed you feel, maybe it's best to do it off camera. https://t.co/BVLga4AWBb — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 13, 2017

We about crashed and I was trying to save it. Nothing intentional on my end. Had another fast Ford all day. Proud of this 22 team. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) March 13, 2017

What's up? Heard there was a fight. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 13, 2017

IMO-Fighting in Motorsport is dumb. It always turns into a pile and your own guys hit each other.



At least in hockey they are good at it. https://t.co/BFThD7cN57 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 13, 2017

What separates racing from other sports is the intensity for EVERY position. Remember Kyle & Joey were not racing for the win. Points matter — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) March 12, 2017

That's how racing should be! I can't stand either one Logano or Busch but it's part of racing! — Brittany Reed (@BrittanyReed42) March 13, 2017

Everywhere I have been this AM.. everyone talking about "fight" after race... "good to see drivers show emotion" "NASCAR gonna punish them?" — Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) March 13, 2017

I hope NASCAR doesn't fine either driver. Let em show emotion. A fight is what made NASCAR what it is today. — NASCAR Memes (@NascarMemes) March 13, 2017

NASCAR is so desperate for ratings they'll probably give Kyle Busch a $10k reward for the fight. — Troy Elliott (@trotamvol) March 13, 2017

I can't wait for Kyle to get penalized or fined and then NASCAR uses the fight as a promo for the next 80 years — Mark (@markymark930) March 12, 2017

What should @NASCAR do about the fight post race — Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte) March 12, 2017

Did I hear a bunch of people in Vegas went to a fight and a NASCAR race broke out? Maybe I have that backwards... pic.twitter.com/q7ZfGWn8hZ — Bryan Herta (@BryanHerta) March 12, 2017

Note to Kyle Busch: If you're gonna pick a fight, make sure the other guy doesn't have 10 friends with him. #NASCAR — Matt Sautter (@MattSautter) March 12, 2017

@NASCAR 20 years ago NASCAR drew me in because of the beating and banging and fighting. Let there be one fight and the ratings will go up. — AxlRoseGR (@gr_axl) March 3, 2017

So I see a bunch if tweets about a fight, but nothing about the actual race. Couldn't tell you who won. Yep sounds like @NASCAR. Total trash — Eric Lawrence (@TheRic5150) March 13, 2017

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.