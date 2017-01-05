Nevada fishing report

LAKE MEAD — Black bass action is hit or miss from Callville Bay to Government Wash. Coves with shore vegetation outside of Callville Bay are great places to find that catch of the day. Striper fishing on the west side from Government Wash to Boulder Beach has been good from boats, while shore fishing has been slow. Unsettled weather conditions are creating hazardous conditions. Be sure to check the weather before heading out. Conditions can change quickly on the water.

LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers have reported good fishing for striped bass on the south end of the reservoir. Anchovies and swim baits have been fooling stripers in the Telephone Cove area and beyond. Smallmouth bass have been taking plastics along shelves.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers are catching trout at the stocking sites just below Davis Dam and from there beyond Casino Row. Various colors of PowerBait, night crawlers and spinners are catching the fish. Rainbow trout-imitating swimbaits are a good choice for striped bass. Chicken liver caught the attention of a 14-pound catfish brought in near Big Bend State Park.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted extra rainbow trout each of the past two weeks. There will be no plant this week, but stocking activity will resume next week. The trout are taking a variety of baits, including PowerBait and small spinning lures.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Ice conditions are questionable, with thin spots and inaccessible open water. Use extreme caution.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Ice conditions remain good. Anglers have found good action with a variety of baits, such as night crawlers, mealworms and PowerBait. Their catches have included 12- to 15-inch rainbows and some good German browns. Spring Valley State Park will host its annual ice fishing tournament on Jan. 14. The event will start at 10 a.m., with an ice fishing class set for noon. Call 775-962-5102 for more information on these events and for current ice conditions.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — One angler got a surprise when he pulled a 6-pound bass through the ice near the dam. The fish took a crappie jig with a red-orange head and white feathering. Rainbow trout also are hitting well on the usual baits, such as night crawlers, mealworms and PowerBait. Call 775-962-5103 for current ice conditions.

UPCOMING EVENTS — Check www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/ for upcoming classes and events.