Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — With the warmer daytime temperatures, anglers have caught great fish. Striped bass are biting on anchovies and silver-colored shad imitation lures. Anglers have caught good black bass near Government Wash. Lures such as the Mepp’s Aglia silver-blade white tail are catching the fish. Unsettled weather patterns are expected to continue as we head into the weekend and beyond. Be sure to check the weather forecast before going afield.

LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers are pulling in 3- to 8-pound stripers near Davis Dam. The fish are taking anchovies and seem to be holding along the southern shores of the coves. The bigger stripers are falling to anglers fishing from boats. The Cottonwood Cove area is giving up smallmouth and largemouth bass. Anglers are finding them in coves with vegetation. Stocked rainbows are providing fishing action for trout anglers following Friday fish plants. Willow Beach Marina is posting pictures on Facebook of happy anglers with striped bass weighing anywhere from 5 to 16 pounds, with many caught from the fishing pier or shoreline.

LAUGHLIN — Rainbow trout have been stocked at Davis Camp and downriver at Bullhead City. The fish move downriver slowly, so anglers should be prepared to work their way downstream. Casino Row and Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area are producing most of the trout. With water temperatures starting to climb, black bass fishing is beginning to pick up.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked rainbow trout last week at Floyd Lamb Park, Sunset Park, Lorenzi Park and Veterans Memorial Park. The fish averaged just more than 9 inches. The NDOW will plant trout on a regular basis until water temperatures become too warm for the cold-water fish to survive. The agency is asking fishermen to dispose of unwanted fishing line and hooks in the recycling bins provided at some parks or trash receptacles.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Rain and warmer temperatures have opened most of the reservoirs, but thin ice still is possible early in the day. Inclement weather has made for muddy roads. Access is limited to four-wheel-drive vehicles until the roads dry up.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Ice on the reservoir is starting to thaw. Small patches of water are open, but, as of Tuesday, the ice along the fishing dock still was thick enough for fishing. The stormy weather this past week brought snow and rain and kept most anglers off the lake. Check ice conditions before venturing onto the reservoir.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The reservoir is full of water, and at least half of it is ice-free. Poor weather conditions have kept the area free of anglers.