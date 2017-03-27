Oakland Raiders get NFL’s approval to move to Las Vegas

PHOENIX — Welcome, Las Vegas Raiders!

Thirty-two NFL owners huddled Monday at the posh Arizona Biltmore and decided that one of football’s iconic franchises can pack its silver-and-black bags and move to Las Vegas. The owners voted 31-1 to approve the Raiders’ departure from Oakland for the second time in their tradition-rich history. The only no vote came from the Miami Dolphins.

The vote ended a whirlwind 14-month courtship by business, county and state leaders. In a major coup for Las Vegas, the Raiders will join the NHL’s expansion Golden Knights as the city’s second major league sports franchise.

The Raiders will debut in Las Vegas no later than the 2020 season, when a 65,000-seat domed stadium, to be constructed at an estimated cost of $1.9 billion, is expected to be ready. The site of the new stadium has not been finalized, although the leading location is an empty lot on the west side of Interstate 15, between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue, across from Mandalay Bay.

The Raiders might very well play regular and preseason games at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium in 2018 and 2019, possibly playing fulltime at the site during that time frame.

“Wow! Our football dreams have come true,” Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said. “First, I would like to thank Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson for their initiative and leadership, which ultimately made today possible.

“I would also like to thank Gov. Brian Sandoval, the Nevada Legislature, Laborers Local 872, Mark Davis and all the NFL owners who have delivered generations of excitement to every fan of the NFL and Raiders in Nevada. But today’s decision means even more to us here as it will elevate the UNLV football program to never-before-seen heights, create thousands of construction and permanent jobs, and draw tens-of-thousands of new tourists to Southern Nevada.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Clark County, it is my pleasure to say to the Raiders, Raider Nation and the entire NFL – Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada!”

“My father always said, ‘the greatness of the Raiders is in its future,’ and the opportunity to build a world-class stadium in the entertainment capital of the world is a significant step toward achieving that greatness,” Davis said. “I would like to thank Commissioner Goodell, the National Football League and my 31 partners. I would also like to thank Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature for their commitment. Finally, I would like to thank Sheldon Adelson for his vision and leadership, without which this project never would have become a reality.

“The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA. We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff. We plan to play at the Coliseum in 2017 and 2018, and hope to stay there as the Oakland Raiders until the new stadium opens. We would love nothing more than to bring a championship back to the Bay Area.”

STADIUM FINANCING

The owners’ vote Monday climaxed more than a year of sometimes difficult negotiations that two months ago led Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson to withdraw his family’s $650 million pledge to help construct the stadium. But three weeks ago, during the league’s stadium and finance committee meetings in Florida, Bank of America filled the financial void by offering to loan the necessary funds.

The Raiders, headed by general managing partner Mark Davis — considered the least-wealthy NFL owner — will anchor a public-private partnership by contributing $500 million to the stadium’s construction costs. A $750 million public contribution — tax-exempt bonds — completes the project’s funding.

Forbes ranks the Raiders as the second-least-valuable NFL franchise at $1.43 billion.

Some owners were skeptical about swapping the nation’s No. 6 TV market, in the Bay Area, for No. 40 in Las Vegas. A major public endorsement by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones last autumn was an early sign post that Davis and Raiders executives, chiefly team President Marc Badain, might be able to sway any undecided owners.

Jones, who sits tall in the saddle as perhaps the NFL’s most influential power broker, worked overtime to convince fellow owners of the economic viability of the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, a growing metro area with a global profile.

Legal sports wagering was cited in the past as the reason the NFL never would put a team in Las Vegas, but that argument turned out to be a mirage.

Jones said the Raiders’ proposed move was “pretty definitive’’ when the Nevada Legislature in October approved a $750 million public contribution for the stadium via an increased Clark County hotel room tax. Jones and the owners were buoyed, if not downright flabbergasted, by the record amount of tax money the state was willing to put on the table.

CLOSING THE DEAL

In the hour leading up to the vote, Sisolak phoned reporters and finalized his prepared statement on the relocation from inside his sixth-floor office in the Clark County Government Center. The room’s TV was turned to ESPN, and a black-and-silver Raider’s cap was on his desk.

“Hopefully an hour from now the sun will be shining even brighter in Las Vegas,” he told a reporter from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The text confirming the move came from Raiders’ president Marc Badain at 11:05 a.m. Sisolak’s phone rang less than a minute after.

“Las Vegas Raiders,” he answered.

A flood of more phone calls came next.

“I couldn’t be happier. It’s a great day for Las Vegas and Clark County,” Sisolak said. “It’s going to change UNLV football forever. Its going to create a lot of jobs.”

Behind the scenes in Las Vegas, business leaders such as Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, and then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., helped smooth the relocation efforts.

After Davis and Las Vegas began earnest discussions, Raiders supporters in the Bay Area began applying pressure to retain the franchise. For the most part, Alameda County politicians and Oakland officials seemed almost indifferent to losing the Raiders. There was no groundswell among their constituencies to pony up tax dollars to build a new stadium to replace the outdated Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who publicly supported a stadium resolution in Oakland, eventually met with Mayor Libby Schaaf. The Fortress Investment group, in this case fronted by Hall of Fame player Ronnie Lott, twice submitted a stadium plan that the NFL deemed inadequate.

Throughout the back-and-forth process, Davis repeated his mantra: “I am focused on Las Vegas.’’

Few doubted him. After all, this was a man who, since the late 1990s, has used a cellphone number with a 702 area code.

The eighth franchise to join the now-defunct American Football League in 1960, the Raiders initially played in San Francisco at old Kezar Stadium. They also played at Candlestick Park before moving to Oakland in 1962. Twenty years later, the Raiders packed up the moving trucks and headed down the coast to Los Angeles, where they played 13 seasons before moving back to Oakland.

The franchise has won three Super Bowls — XI, XV and XVIII. Last season, the Raiders went 12-4 and made their first playoff appearance since losing Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003.

