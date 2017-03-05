Stadium and rent details for all 32 NFL teams

AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
Stadium: New Era Field
Opened: 1973
Team annual rent cost: $800,000
Lease expiration: 2023
Stadium owner: Erie County Stadium Corporation
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $22 million; $226 million of 2013 renovation
Original construction cost: $22 million
Miami Dolphins
Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Opened: 1987
Team annual rent cost: Zero
Lease expiration: None
Stadium owner: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: Zero
Original construction cost: $115 million
New England Patriots
Stadium: Gillette Stadium
Opened: 2002
Team annual rent cost: Estimated $2 million-$3 million.
Lease expiration: 2026
Stadium owner: The Kraft Group
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $72 million
Original construction cost: $325 million
New York Jets
Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Opened: 2010
Team annual rent cost: $2.5 million
Lease expiration: 2032
Stadium owner: MetLife Stadium Corporation
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: Zero
Original construction cost: $1.6 billion.
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
Opened: 1998
Team annual rent cost: Zero. However, the Ravens pay all utility and maintenance costs, plus salaries of all stadium workers, including stadium authority personnel. The total cost was $9.7 million in 2016.
Lease expiration: 2027
Stadium owner: Maryland Stadium Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $220 million
Original construction cost: $220 million
Cincinnati Bengals
Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Opened: 2000
Team annual rent cost: Zero
Lease expiration: 2026
Stadium owner: Hamilton County
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction and operation: More than $920 million since 2000. That includes $455 million paid by Hamilton County plus $258 million to finance construction.
Original construction cost: $455 million
Cleveland Browns
Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
Opened: 1999
Team annual rent cost: $250,000
Lease expiration: 2029
Stadium owner: City of Cleveland
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: About $219 million. Browns and city completed a $125-million renovation after 2014-15 seasons. City paid an estimated $22 million; Browns invested $95 million and advanced an additional $30 million through a 15-year loan to the city.
Original construction cost: $283 million
Pittsburgh Steelers
Stadium: Heinz Field
Opened: 2001
Team annual rent cost: $2.1 million
Lease expiration: 2031
Stadium owner: Sports & Exhibition Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $204.5 million. The Steelers contributed about $76.5 million toward Heinz Field, which cost $281 million.
Original construction cost: $281 million
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
Stadium: NRG Stadium
Opened: 2002
Team annual rent cost: $4.01 million
Lease expiration: 2032
Stadium owner: Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation
Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $289 million
Original construction cost: $352 million
Indianapolis Colts
Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
Opened: 2008
Team annual rent: $1.9 million in 2017-18 increasing every year until it reaches $2.88 million for years 2035-38
Lease expiration: 2034
Stadium owner: Indiana Stadium and Convention Building Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $619.6 million
Original construction cost: $720 million
Tennessee Titans
Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Opened: 1999
Team annual rent cost: $362,319
Lease expiration: 2027
Stadium owner: City of Nashville and Davidson County
Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $206.9 million
Original construction cost: $290 million
Jacksonville Jaguars
Stadium: EverBank Field
Opened: 1995
Team annual rent cost: $1.25 million for lease years 21-30
Lease expiration: 2030
Stadium owner: City of Jacksonville
Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $103.8 million
Original construction cost: $131 million
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
Stadium: Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Opened: 2001
Team annual rent cost: $3.25 million for remainder of lease
Lease expiration: 2031
Stadium owner: Metropolitan Football Stadium District
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $289 million
Original construction cost: $400.7 million
Kansas City Chiefs
Stadium: Arrowhead
Opened: 1972; renovated, 2010
Team annual rent cost: $450,000 plus percentage rent, based on gross receipts net of taxes over $7.5 million
Lease expiration: 2031
Stadium owner: Jackson County Sports Complex Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $263.4 million on renovations
Original construction cost: $48 million
Los Angeles Chargers
Stadium: Inglewood (naming rights TBD)
Opened: Expected 2019
Team annual rent cost: $1
Lease expiration: 2049
Stadium owner: Kroenke Sports Enterprises
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: None. Developer will receive tax breaks that could reach $100 million once stadium opens and begins operations.
Original construction cost: $2.66 billion (estimated)
Oakland Raiders
Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Opened: 1966 renovated, 1995-96
Team annual rent cost: $3.5 million
Lease expiration: 2018
Stadium owner: City of Oakland and Alameda County
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $200 million in renovations
Original construction cost: $25.5 million
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Opened: 2009
Team annual rent cost: $2 million
Lease Expiration: 2039
Stadium Owner: City of Arlington
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $350 million
Original construction costs: $1.3 billion
New York Giants
Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Opened: 2010
Team annual rent cost: $2.5 million co-pay with New York Jets
Lease Expiration: 2032
Stadium Owner: New Meadowlands Stadium Company, LLC
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction and operation: Zero
Original construction cost: $1.6 billion
Philadelphia Eagles
Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Opened: 2003
Team annual rent cost: Not available
Lease expiration: 2032
Stadium owner: City of Philadelphia
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $256 million
Original construction cost: $512 million
Washington Redskins
Stadium: FedEx Field
Opened: 1997
Team annual rent cost: Zero
Lease expiration: None. Stadium is located on land owned by National Park Service. It is leased to the city for free as long as property is used for entertainment or recreation
Stadium owner: Washington Redskins
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $70.5 million for infrastructure improvements. The $180-million budget for construction costs was financed by private sources
Original construction cost: $250.5 million
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
Stadium: University of Phoenix Stadium
Opened: 2006
Team annual rent cost: $304,749 in 2017
Lease expiration: 2036
Stadium owner: Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $300.4 million from surcharge on tickets to events at stadium as well as a tourism tax. City of Glendale contributed $9.9 million.
Original construction cost: $455.7 million
Los Angeles Rams
Stadium: Name rights yet to be announced
Opened: Expected 2019
Team annual rent cost: Zero
Lease expiration: None
Stadium owner: Kroenke Sports Enterprise
Amount of public subsidy toward construction: Zero
Original construction cost: $2.66 billion (estimate)
San Francisco 49ers
Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
Opened: 2014
Team annual rent cost: $24.5 million per year for 40 years
Lease expiration: N/A
Stadium owner: Santa Clara Stadium Authority
Amount of public subsidy: $114 million
Original construction cost: $1.3 billion
Seattle Seahawks
Stadium: CenturyLink Field
Opened: 2002
Team annual rent cost: $1 million per year
Lease expiration: 2031
Stadium owner: Washington State Public Stadium Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $300 million
Original construction cost: $430 million
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Opened: 2017
Team annual rent cost: $2.5 million
Lease expiration: 2047
Stadium owner: Georgia World Congress Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $200 million
Original construction cost: $1.6 billion (projected)
Carolina Panthers
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Opened: 1996
Team annual rent cost: Zero
Lease expiration: None
Stadium owner: Panthers Stadium LLC
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: Zero
Original construction cost: $248 million
New Orleans Saints
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Opened: 1975; renovated 2005-06
Team annual rent cost: Saints receive $6 million per year
Lease expiration: 2025
Stadium owner: Louisiana Stadium/Expo District
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $513 million (includes $186 million in improvements and additional $193 million in repairs after Hurricane Katrina in 2005).
Original construction cost: $134 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
Opened: 1998
Team annual rent cost: $3.5 million
Lease expiration: 2028
Stadium owner: Tampa Sports Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $168.5 million
Original construction cost: $168.5 million
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
Stadium: Soldier Field
Opened: 1924; renovated in 2001-2002, opened in 2003
Team annual rent cost: $6.3 million
Lease expiration: 2033
Stadium owner: Chicago Park District
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $406 million towards renovation
Renovation construction cost: $630 million
Original construction cost: $13 million
Detroit Lions
Stadium: Ford Field
Opened: 2002
Team annual rent cost: $250,000
Lease expiration: 2037
Stadium owner: City of Detroit/Wayne County Stadium Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $154.8 million
Original construction cost: $430 million
Green Bay Packers
Stadium: Lambeau Field
Opened: 1957; renovated 2003
Team annual rent cost: $500,000
Lease expiration: 2031
Stadium owner: City of Green Bay/Brown County Pro Football Stadium District
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $169.1 million towards renovation
Original construction cost: $960,000; $295 million for renovation
Minnesota Vikings
Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
Opened: 2016
Team annual rent cost: $8.5 million plus 3% annual increase
Lease expiration: 2046
Stadium owner: Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority
Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $498 million
Original construction cost: $1.129 billion