Stadium and rent details for all 32 NFL teams

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Stadium: New Era Field

Opened: 1973

Team annual rent cost: $800,000

Lease expiration: 2023

Stadium owner: Erie County Stadium Corporation

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $22 million; $226 million of 2013 renovation

Original construction cost: $22 million

Miami Dolphins

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Opened: 1987

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: None

Stadium owner: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: Zero

Original construction cost: $115 million

New England Patriots

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Opened: 2002

Team annual rent cost: Estimated $2 million-$3 million.

Lease expiration: 2026

Stadium owner: The Kraft Group

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $72 million

Original construction cost: $325 million

New York Jets

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Opened: 2010

Team annual rent cost: $2.5 million

Lease expiration: 2032

Stadium owner: MetLife Stadium Corporation

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: Zero

Original construction cost: $1.6 billion.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Opened: 1998

Team annual rent cost: Zero. However, the Ravens pay all utility and maintenance costs, plus salaries of all stadium workers, including stadium authority personnel. The total cost was $9.7 million in 2016.

Lease expiration: 2027

Stadium owner: Maryland Stadium Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $220 million

Original construction cost: $220 million

Cincinnati Bengals

Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Opened: 2000

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: 2026

Stadium owner: Hamilton County

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction and operation: More than $920 million since 2000. That includes $455 million paid by Hamilton County plus $258 million to finance construction.

Original construction cost: $455 million

Cleveland Browns

Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Opened: 1999

Team annual rent cost: $250,000

Lease expiration: 2029

Stadium owner: City of Cleveland

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: About $219 million. Browns and city completed a $125-million renovation after 2014-15 seasons. City paid an estimated $22 million; Browns invested $95 million and advanced an additional $30 million through a 15-year loan to the city.

Original construction cost: $283 million

Pittsburgh Steelers

Stadium: Heinz Field

Opened: 2001

Team annual rent cost: $2.1 million

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: Sports & Exhibition Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $204.5 million. The Steelers contributed about $76.5 million toward Heinz Field, which cost $281 million.

Original construction cost: $281 million

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Stadium: NRG Stadium

Opened: 2002

Team annual rent cost: $4.01 million

Lease expiration: 2032

Stadium owner: Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $289 million

Original construction cost: $352 million

Indianapolis Colts

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Opened: 2008

Team annual rent: $1.9 million in 2017-18 increasing every year until it reaches $2.88 million for years 2035-38

Lease expiration: 2034

Stadium owner: Indiana Stadium and Convention Building Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $619.6 million

Original construction cost: $720 million

Tennessee Titans

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Opened: 1999

Team annual rent cost: $362,319

Lease expiration: 2027

Stadium owner: City of Nashville and Davidson County

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $206.9 million

Original construction cost: $290 million

Jacksonville Jaguars

Stadium: EverBank Field

Opened: 1995

Team annual rent cost: $1.25 million for lease years 21-30

Lease expiration: 2030

Stadium owner: City of Jacksonville

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $103.8 million

Original construction cost: $131 million

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Stadium: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Opened: 2001

Team annual rent cost: $3.25 million for remainder of lease

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: Metropolitan Football Stadium District

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $289 million

Original construction cost: $400.7 million

Kansas City Chiefs

Stadium: Arrowhead

Opened: 1972; renovated, 2010

Team annual rent cost: $450,000 plus percentage rent, based on gross receipts net of taxes over $7.5 million

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: Jackson County Sports Complex Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $263.4 million on renovations

Original construction cost: $48 million

Los Angeles Chargers

Stadium: Inglewood (naming rights TBD)

Opened: Expected 2019

Team annual rent cost: $1

Lease expiration: 2049

Stadium owner: Kroenke Sports Enterprises

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: None. Developer will receive tax breaks that could reach $100 million once stadium opens and begins operations.

Original construction cost: $2.66 billion (estimated)

Oakland Raiders

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Opened: 1966 renovated, 1995-96

Team annual rent cost: $3.5 million

Lease expiration: 2018

Stadium owner: City of Oakland and Alameda County

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $200 million in renovations

Original construction cost: $25.5 million

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Opened: 2009

Team annual rent cost: $2 million

Lease Expiration: 2039

Stadium Owner: City of Arlington

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $350 million

Original construction costs: $1.3 billion

New York Giants

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Opened: 2010

Team annual rent cost: $2.5 million co-pay with New York Jets

Lease Expiration: 2032

Stadium Owner: New Meadowlands Stadium Company, LLC

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction and operation: Zero

Original construction cost: $1.6 billion

Philadelphia Eagles

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Opened: 2003

Team annual rent cost: Not available

Lease expiration: 2032

Stadium owner: City of Philadelphia

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $256 million

Original construction cost: $512 million

Washington Redskins

Stadium: FedEx Field

Opened: 1997

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: None. Stadium is located on land owned by National Park Service. It is leased to the city for free as long as property is used for entertainment or recreation

Stadium owner: Washington Redskins

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $70.5 million for infrastructure improvements. The $180-million budget for construction costs was financed by private sources

Original construction cost: $250.5 million

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Stadium: University of Phoenix Stadium

Opened: 2006

Team annual rent cost: $304,749 in 2017

Lease expiration: 2036

Stadium owner: Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $300.4 million from surcharge on tickets to events at stadium as well as a tourism tax. City of Glendale contributed $9.9 million.

Original construction cost: $455.7 million

Los Angeles Rams

Stadium: Name rights yet to be announced

Opened: Expected 2019

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: None

Stadium owner: Kroenke Sports Enterprise

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: Zero

Original construction cost: $2.66 billion (estimate)

San Francisco 49ers

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Opened: 2014

Team annual rent cost: $24.5 million per year for 40 years

Lease expiration: N/A

Stadium owner: Santa Clara Stadium Authority

Amount of public subsidy: $114 million

Original construction cost: $1.3 billion

Seattle Seahawks

Stadium: CenturyLink Field

Opened: 2002

Team annual rent cost: $1 million per year

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: Washington State Public Stadium Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $300 million

Original construction cost: $430 million

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Opened: 2017

Team annual rent cost: $2.5 million

Lease expiration: 2047

Stadium owner: Georgia World Congress Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $200 million

Original construction cost: $1.6 billion (projected)

Carolina Panthers

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Opened: 1996

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: None

Stadium owner: Panthers Stadium LLC

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: Zero

Original construction cost: $248 million

New Orleans Saints

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Opened: 1975; renovated 2005-06

Team annual rent cost: Saints receive $6 million per year

Lease expiration: 2025

Stadium owner: Louisiana Stadium/Expo District

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $513 million (includes $186 million in improvements and additional $193 million in repairs after Hurricane Katrina in 2005).

Original construction cost: $134 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Opened: 1998

Team annual rent cost: $3.5 million

Lease expiration: 2028

Stadium owner: Tampa Sports Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $168.5 million

Original construction cost: $168.5 million

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Stadium: Soldier Field

Opened: 1924; renovated in 2001-2002, opened in 2003

Team annual rent cost: $6.3 million

Lease expiration: 2033

Stadium owner: Chicago Park District

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $406 million towards renovation

Renovation construction cost: $630 million

Original construction cost: $13 million

Detroit Lions

Stadium: Ford Field

Opened: 2002

Team annual rent cost: $250,000

Lease expiration: 2037

Stadium owner: City of Detroit/Wayne County Stadium Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $154.8 million

Original construction cost: $430 million

Green Bay Packers

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Opened: 1957; renovated 2003

Team annual rent cost: $500,000

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: City of Green Bay/Brown County Pro Football Stadium District

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $169.1 million towards renovation

Original construction cost: $960,000; $295 million for renovation

Minnesota Vikings

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Opened: 2016

Team annual rent cost: $8.5 million plus 3% annual increase

Lease expiration: 2046

Stadium owner: Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $498 million

Original construction cost: $1.129 billion