Stadium and rent details for all 32 NFL teams

Fans arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

An aerial photo shows Westgate Entertainment District, the University of Phoenix stadium and the Gila River Arena in Glendale in this photo courtesy of City of Glendale, Arizona. A decision by the city of Glendale, Arizona, to cancel its contract with the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes is a credit positive for the sports-laden Phoenix suburb. Glendale's city council voted last week to exit a deal that obligated the payment of $15 million a year to the Coyotes to manage the city-owned arena. Moody's Investors Service on Monday called the move a credit positive, because it reduced Glendale's professional sports-related costs. (REUTERS/City of Glendale/Handout)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the future home of the Atlanta Falcons football team stands under construction, at left, next to the team's current stadium, the Georgia Dome, Monday, May 16, 2016, in Atlanta. Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the new stadium is on schedule to open in June, 2017 as scheduled and he's hoping it will be announced next week as the site of a Super Bowl. The Falcons also unveiled their new food and beverage plan which includes $2 hot dogs and soft drinks, a sharp decrease from current prices at the Georgia Dome. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, features a Super Bowl 51 banner on Feb. 5, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2014, file photo, fans watch as the San Francisco 49ers play the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. In the not-too-distant future, a football fan might be able to take his seat at the stadium, punch up any game he wants on the monitor set in the seatback in front of him, keep tabs on the real-time stats of his fantasy team, order up a hot dog and beer and even have a brand-new jacket brought to his seat if the wind kicks up. This is the future of the NFL _ the $9 billion league that kicked off the 2014 season this week and has plans on going bigger over the next decade. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Stadium: New Era Field

Opened: 1973

Team annual rent cost: $800,000

Lease expiration: 2023

Stadium owner: Erie County Stadium Corporation

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $22 million; $226 million of 2013 renovation

Original construction cost: $22 million

Miami Dolphins

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Opened: 1987

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: None

Stadium owner: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: Zero

Original construction cost: $115 million

New England Patriots

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Opened: 2002

Team annual rent cost: Estimated $2 million-$3 million.

Lease expiration: 2026

Stadium owner: The Kraft Group

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $72 million

Original construction cost: $325 million

New York Jets

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Opened: 2010

Team annual rent cost: $2.5 million

Lease expiration: 2032

Stadium owner: MetLife Stadium Corporation

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: Zero

Original construction cost: $1.6 billion.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Opened: 1998

Team annual rent cost: Zero. However, the Ravens pay all utility and maintenance costs, plus salaries of all stadium workers, including stadium authority personnel. The total cost was $9.7 million in 2016.

Lease expiration: 2027

Stadium owner: Maryland Stadium Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $220 million

Original construction cost: $220 million

Cincinnati Bengals

Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Opened: 2000

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: 2026

Stadium owner: Hamilton County

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction and operation: More than $920 million since 2000. That includes $455 million paid by Hamilton County plus $258 million to finance construction.

Original construction cost: $455 million

Cleveland Browns

Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Opened: 1999

Team annual rent cost: $250,000

Lease expiration: 2029

Stadium owner: City of Cleveland

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: About $219 million. Browns and city completed a $125-million renovation after 2014-15 seasons. City paid an estimated $22 million; Browns invested $95 million and advanced an additional $30 million through a 15-year loan to the city.

Original construction cost: $283 million

Pittsburgh Steelers

Stadium: Heinz Field

Opened: 2001

Team annual rent cost: $2.1 million

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: Sports & Exhibition Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $204.5 million. The Steelers contributed about $76.5 million toward Heinz Field, which cost $281 million.

Original construction cost: $281 million

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Stadium: NRG Stadium

Opened: 2002

Team annual rent cost: $4.01 million

Lease expiration: 2032

Stadium owner: Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $289 million

Original construction cost: $352 million

Indianapolis Colts

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Opened: 2008

Team annual rent: $1.9 million in 2017-18 increasing every year until it reaches $2.88 million for years 2035-38

Lease expiration: 2034

Stadium owner: Indiana Stadium and Convention Building Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $619.6 million

Original construction cost: $720 million

Tennessee Titans

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Opened: 1999

Team annual rent cost: $362,319

Lease expiration: 2027

Stadium owner: City of Nashville and Davidson County

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $206.9 million

Original construction cost: $290 million

Jacksonville Jaguars

Stadium: EverBank Field

Opened: 1995

Team annual rent cost: $1.25 million for lease years 21-30

Lease expiration: 2030

Stadium owner: City of Jacksonville

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: $103.8 million

Original construction cost: $131 million

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Stadium: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Opened: 2001

Team annual rent cost: $3.25 million for remainder of lease

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: Metropolitan Football Stadium District

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $289 million

Original construction cost: $400.7 million

Kansas City Chiefs

Stadium: Arrowhead

Opened: 1972; renovated, 2010

Team annual rent cost: $450,000 plus percentage rent, based on gross receipts net of taxes over $7.5 million

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: Jackson County Sports Complex Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $263.4 million on renovations

Original construction cost: $48 million

Los Angeles Chargers

Stadium: Inglewood (naming rights TBD)

Opened: Expected 2019

Team annual rent cost: $1

Lease expiration: 2049

Stadium owner: Kroenke Sports Enterprises

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: None. Developer will receive tax breaks that could reach $100 million once stadium opens and begins operations.

Original construction cost: $2.66 billion (estimated)

Oakland Raiders

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Opened: 1966 renovated, 1995-96

Team annual rent cost: $3.5 million

Lease expiration: 2018

Stadium owner: City of Oakland and Alameda County

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $200 million in renovations

Original construction cost: $25.5 million

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Opened: 2009

Team annual rent cost: $2 million

Lease Expiration: 2039

Stadium Owner: City of Arlington

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $350 million

Original construction costs: $1.3 billion

New York Giants

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Opened: 2010

Team annual rent cost: $2.5 million co-pay with New York Jets

Lease Expiration: 2032

Stadium Owner: New Meadowlands Stadium Company, LLC

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction and operation: Zero

Original construction cost: $1.6 billion

Philadelphia Eagles

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Opened: 2003

Team annual rent cost: Not available

Lease expiration: 2032

Stadium owner: City of Philadelphia

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $256 million

Original construction cost: $512 million

Washington Redskins

Stadium: FedEx Field

Opened: 1997

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: None. Stadium is located on land owned by National Park Service. It is leased to the city for free as long as property is used for entertainment or recreation

Stadium owner: Washington Redskins

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $70.5 million for infrastructure improvements. The $180-million budget for construction costs was financed by private sources

Original construction cost: $250.5 million

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Stadium: University of Phoenix Stadium

Opened: 2006

Team annual rent cost: $304,749 in 2017

Lease expiration: 2036

Stadium owner: Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $300.4 million from surcharge on tickets to events at stadium as well as a tourism tax. City of Glendale contributed $9.9 million.

Original construction cost: $455.7 million

Los Angeles Rams

Stadium: Name rights yet to be announced

Opened: Expected 2019

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: None

Stadium owner: Kroenke Sports Enterprise

Amount of public subsidy toward construction: Zero

Original construction cost: $2.66 billion (estimate)

San Francisco 49ers

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Opened: 2014

Team annual rent cost: $24.5 million per year for 40 years

Lease expiration: N/A

Stadium owner: Santa Clara Stadium Authority

Amount of public subsidy: $114 million

Original construction cost: $1.3 billion

Seattle Seahawks

Stadium: CenturyLink Field

Opened: 2002

Team annual rent cost: $1 million per year

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: Washington State Public Stadium Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $300 million

Original construction cost: $430 million

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Opened: 2017

Team annual rent cost: $2.5 million

Lease expiration: 2047

Stadium owner: Georgia World Congress Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $200 million

Original construction cost: $1.6 billion (projected)

Carolina Panthers

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Opened: 1996

Team annual rent cost: Zero

Lease expiration: None

Stadium owner: Panthers Stadium LLC

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: Zero

Original construction cost: $248 million

New Orleans Saints

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Opened: 1975; renovated 2005-06

Team annual rent cost: Saints receive $6 million per year

Lease expiration: 2025

Stadium owner: Louisiana Stadium/Expo District

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $513 million (includes $186 million in improvements and additional $193 million in repairs after Hurricane Katrina in 2005).

Original construction cost: $134 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Opened: 1998

Team annual rent cost: $3.5 million

Lease expiration: 2028

Stadium owner: Tampa Sports Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $168.5 million

Original construction cost: $168.5 million

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Stadium: Soldier Field

Opened: 1924; renovated in 2001-2002, opened in 2003

Team annual rent cost: $6.3 million

Lease expiration: 2033

Stadium owner: Chicago Park District

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $406 million towards renovation

Renovation construction cost: $630 million

Original construction cost: $13 million

Detroit Lions

Stadium: Ford Field

Opened: 2002

Team annual rent cost: $250,000

Lease expiration: 2037

Stadium owner: City of Detroit/Wayne County Stadium Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $154.8 million

Original construction cost: $430 million

Green Bay Packers

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Opened: 1957; renovated 2003

Team annual rent cost: $500,000

Lease expiration: 2031

Stadium owner: City of Green Bay/Brown County Pro Football Stadium District

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $169.1 million towards renovation

Original construction cost: $960,000; $295 million for renovation

Minnesota Vikings

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Opened: 2016

Team annual rent cost: $8.5 million plus 3% annual increase

Lease expiration: 2046

Stadium owner: Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority

Amount of public subsidy toward stadium construction: $498 million

Original construction cost: $1.129 billion

 