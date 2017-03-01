Golden Knights file paperwork, make final payment to NHL ahead of trade deadline

The i’s have been dotted and the t’s have been crossed. The final payment has been made.

Barring anything unforeseen, the Vegas Golden Knights will officially be business in the National Hockey League as the 31st team sometime Wednesday.

Owner Bill Foley completed all the necessary paperwork late Tuesday and filed it with the league office in New York. In addition, Foley made the third and final installment of the record $500 million expansion fee to the NHL. The money was expected to clear Wednesday morning, just in time for general manager George McPhee to actively participate in transactions as the NHL’s trade deadline had arrived.

The trade deadline is noon Wednesday.

However, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed that payment and paperwork had not been finalized as of early Wednesday morning but expected it to be sometime during the day.

By making the payment, it also allows the team to participate fully in all league functions, including next week’s general manager meetings in Boca Raton, Florida and next month’s Board of Governors meeting.

In addition, the Knights will be allowed to sign college free agents who have not been drafted before along with undrafted free agents from Europe.

Foley did not return a call Wednesday morning seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.