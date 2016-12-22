Golden Knights looking to close deal on AHL affiliate, TV and radio homes

As the calendar turns to 2017, the Golden Knights find themselves busy trying to get several facets of their operation set before their inaugural NHL season launches in October.

One is landing a minor league affiliate. Another is finding a television and radio home.

Talks have been ongoing with a couple of American Hockey League teams that are not owned by NHL teams to find the Knights’ minor league affiliate. General manager George McPhee and senior vice president Murray Craven are hoping to get that finalized soon.

“We’re getting closer but we haven’t nailed it down yet,” McPhee said. “There’s two groups we’re talking to but nothing is finalized at this point.”

Craven, who has been participating in the search for the team’s AHL affiliate, said it’s not a simple process.

“There’s a lot that goes into a partnership,” he said. “But we’ve had a lot of productive discussions and I think we’ll have that all tied up by the end of January.”

Craven didn’t want to say who the two possibilities are. There are 12 AHL teams that are independently owned, the majority of them in the Eastern Conference.

“The teams we’re talking to don’t want it out there that we’re talking to them,” he said.

As for the TV and radio affiliations, team president Kerry Bubolz said there have been discussions with possible networks to televise the Knights’ games and several local radio stations have been contacted to gauge their interest.

“We’ve engaged several players in the market,” Bubolz said. “We’re hoping to have our TV partner deal done by March.”

Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West are already established on Cox Cable in Las Vegas as well as on DirecTV. However, both already have NHL teams as part of their inventory, the Los Angeles Kings on FSW, the Anaheim Ducks on Prime Ticket.

That said, there already is precedent for regional sports networks bleeding into multiple TV markets. For instance, in Las Vegas we get Arizona Diamondbacks broadcasts on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which is based out of LA. Fox Sports South has a exclusive and similar programming in Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham.

As for radio, Bubolz said the team is looking to broadcast all its games on both AM and FM as well as in Spanish.

“We’ve met with several radio stations in the market and we’ll continue to talk in the coming weeks,” he said. “For us, it’s really important that we have our games broadcast live on a signal that can be heard throughout Southern Nevada. This is the NHL. We’re not going to accept being on tape delay or having portions of the broadcast not aired.”

Currently, 10 NHL teams have Spanish-language radio broadcasts.

“We have a large Latino community and we want to reach out to them, so it’s important we find a quality Spanish station to broadcast our games.”

MEDICAL STAFF FORMING

There may not be any players to care for yet, but the Knights are putting together their medical staff.

Bubolz said the team has begun interviewing doctors, dentists, surgeons and other health care providers with hopes to have the first hires made in a few weeks.

“We want an all-star medical lineup,” he said. “It’s important that we have the best medical care available for our players.”

Bubolz said he is working alongside McPhee in that endeavor.

“I’m confident that the market will yield some excellent physicians and we’ll have a great medical staff,” Bubolz said.

PRACTICE FACILITY UPDATE

Craven said construction on the team’s 120,000 square-foot practice facility adjacent to Downtown Summerlin is progressing according to plan.

“We’re full speed ahead,” Craven said. “We’re starting to go vertical, which is exciting. One section of the second floor is completed. We’re pouring concrete and we haven’t had any major delays.”

The two-rink complex is expected to open in late August.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.