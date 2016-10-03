Las Vegas NHL team hires Cleveland Cavaliers executive as team president

In making one of the biggest hires for the NHL expansion franchise, owner Bill Foley on Monday added NBA executive Kerry Bubolz as the team’s president.

Bubolz has spent the past 13 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including the last two as the team’s president of business operations. He was responsible for the oversight of ticket and suite sales; corporate sponsorship revenue; broadcasting, marketing and communications; fan and community engagement.

He also oversaw the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League and the Canton Charge of the NBA Developmental League.

