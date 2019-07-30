Golden Knights to take part in 6-team rookie tournament

The Golden Knights will play in a six-team rookie tournament from Aug. 7-10 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif.

The event will feature the Knights, Ducks, Kings, Coyotes, Sharks and Avalanche each playing three games.

Tickets for all nine games will be available Monday, Aug. 12. Fans can express interest in tickets here. Individual game tickets will be $10.

