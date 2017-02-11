New York Islanders search for new home in old neighborhood

Since Jack Capuano was let go Jan. 17 and replaced by Doug Weight as head coach, the New York Islanders appear to have found their mojo.

The Isles, who were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings a few weeks ago are suddenly in playoff contention. And even though the remaining schedule has them on the road (19) more than at home (10), maybe that’s a good thing given the situation the team is dealing with at Barclays Center.

The move from Long Island to Brooklyn has not gone well. The Barclays Center wasn’t built for hockey and has too many obstructed view seats. Despite having a Long Island Railroad station at its doorstep, the fans have not embraced taking the train. The ice is among the NHL’s worst.

As for the deal, which calls for the arena to pay the team $53 million annually to play in Brooklyn, both sides can opt out of the 25-year agreement which is only in Year Two.

The team’s new owners, Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin, have been searching for a new location to build an arena.In Hartford, Connecticut, that city has offered to take the Islanders in as a tenant.

Then there’s the team’s old home, the Nassau Coliseum, which has undergone a dramatic face-lift and will reopen in April. However, capacity has shrunk from 16,197 to 13,000 for hockey. The NHL has no minimum seating capacity for its arenas (Winnipeg’s MTS Centre seats 15,294), it may not be a long-term alternative.

According to Newsday, the Coliseum could be expanded to seat 15,000. But it appears if the Islanders do move, it would be to a new building of their own. Sites at Citi Field in Queens and Belmont Park race track in Elmont have been mentioned as possibilities, but that’s still three to four years away if it happens.

The solution isn’t an easy one. But NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said at the All-Star Game the Islanders aren’t leaving the New York market.

“The owners are committed to the franchise,” he said. “They’re committed to New York and the great fan base that has followed the Islanders. There are some issues about playing in Barclays. It may be fundamental to the system, and that’s not something that can be fixed in the short term.

“I think as is prudent, Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky are reviewing the situation and looking very seriously at what their options are.”

FOLEY’S FINAL PAYMENT

There has been much speculation that Golden Knights owner Bill Foley would expedite his final payment of the team’s $500 million expansion fee before February ends so that general manager George McPhee can begin participating in transactions.

The NHL’s trading deadline is March 1.

But Foley said Thursday the final payment will most likely be made the first week in March in time for McPhee to attend the GM meetings March 6-8 in Florida and for the Knights to begin signing college free agents.

“It’s going to be complicated for us to do it by the 28th because of all the legal documents that we’re doing with the NHL that still have to be completed,” Foley said. “We’re still negotiating a few points. But the money will be ready around the 25th or 26th so if we can get all the legal paperwork finished, we may be able to move it up.”

McPhee said he’s ready to start doing business with the other 30 NHL teams.

“We’d like to participate as soon as we can and see what’s out there,” he said.

BUY OR SELL?

As the March 1 trade deadline approaches, teams have to make some hard decisions whether to add assets for a playoff push or sell off players and start shaping their rosters for the June 21 expansion draft.

In St. Louis, the Blues are wrestling with keeping defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who is making $4.25 million and will be a free agent after the season. Do the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes become sellers and move some pieces in return for high draft picks? Does Dallas do a deal, perhaps with Pittsburgh, and get goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury? And if Tampa Bay can’t make up any ground, does the Lightning move goalie Ben Bishop?

There’s still two-plus weeks to go but look for some movement shortly.

Steve Carp’s weekly NHL notebook appears Sundays. Contact him at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.