Three takeaways from NHL All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — Three takeaways from Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game, which was won by the Metropolitan Division 4-3 over the Pacific Division:

1. CAM ATKINSON BELONGED

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward was initially snubbed for the game. But when Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin pulled out with an injury, Atkinson was added to the Metropolitan Division roster.

How did he do? He had two goals and five points total, including the game-tying goal against the Pacific in the championship game.

He could have easily been Most Valuable Player though the honor went to Philadelphia forward Wayne Simmonds, who scored the game-winner five seconds after Atkinson tied it up.

“It was very special,” Atkinson said of getting to play in the All-Star Game for the first time. “To be associated with the best players and get to experience it with family and friends was great.”

Atkinson is getting married after the season so his share of the $1 million won by the Metropolitans — approximately $91,000 after being divided 11 ways — can go toward upgrading the wedding planned in his native Connecticut.

“It will definitely help out,” he said of the money.

2. FUTURE IS SO BRIGHT

Watching Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and Taylor Hall thrive in this environment and display their immense talents shows the game is in good hands moving forward to the next generation of potential superstars.

These players comport themselves with humility and dignity. It goes back to the game’s roots when respect for one’s elders was expected and through the generations of Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby, that hasn’t changed.

You don’t have to be an Oilers fan to root for McDavid or a Maple Leafs supporter to cheer for Matthews. But they will be next to lead and these guys will hopefully be around for a long time to enjoy as they prepare the next batch of young stars to fall into place.

3. THE 3-ON-3 FORMAT WORKS

For the players and fans, it’s almost like two different games. The first two mini-games in each of the two years of the 3-on-3 format produces tons of scoring.

Then, for the two teams playing in the championship, it becomes ultra competitive as the $1 million winner-take-all factor kicks in and guys are dropping to the ice to block shots and the goaltenders are a little sharper.

“It’s a lot of fun out there,” McDavid said. “But you also want to win.”

Exactly.

For the fans, it’s the best of both worlds.

You’re seeing the speed and skill of the game’s best players with a ton of goals scored early on. Then you’re seeing a competitive event that has you on the edge of your seat with everything but heavy body-checking.

It’s a setup the NHL would be wise not to tinker with too much, though it might not be a bad idea to add one more player to each of the four conference teams just to help reduce the fatigue factor and risk for injury.

