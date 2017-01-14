North America edges into Continental Cup of Curling lead

Team North America broke a tie and edged into the lead at the Continental Cup on Friday at Orleans Arena.

North America took a 10-8 lead over the World team in the second day of competition as it looks for its fifth consecutive Continental Cup victory.

In the morning draw, North America took two of three team games, with Reid Carruthers and Chelsea Carey’s teams claiming victories.

North America took two more games in mixed doubles in the afternoon, just missing a sweep as Mari Motohashi and Christoffer Svae prevailed over the Canadian husband-and-wife team of Brent Laing and Jennifer Jones.

At night, the two teams split points, each taking one game apiece with one tie.

North America is now nearly one-third of the way to the 30.5 points it needs to clinch victory.

Saturday’s action picks up at 9 a.m. and continues with afternoon and evening sessions.

