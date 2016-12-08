Posted Updated 

Landingham wins NFR bareback go-round as cancer-stricken mother watches

R.C. Landingham rides Scarlet Fever during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Fireworks mark the start of the seventh day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brennon Eldred leaps off of Show Off during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Roscoe Jarboe falls from Relentless during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Roscoe Jarboe falls from Relentless during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Garrett Smith hangs on to Little Big Man during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cody Rostockyj leaps from Monkey Punch during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rorey Maier gets bucked off of Hard Knox during the bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jeff Askey rides No Good Deed during the bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ryder Wright rides Killer Bee during the saddle bronc competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cody Wright leaps from Exposure during the saddle bronc competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chuck Schmidt gets thrown from Capone during the saddle bronc competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rusty Wright rides Bartender during the saddle bronc competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tim O'Connell rides Cool Water during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Caleb Bennett rides Special Delivery during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Orin Larsen rides Ankle Biter during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clayton Biglow rides Bonafied during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jake Vold rides Wonderland during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wyatt Denny rides Angel Eyes during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

R.C. Landingham rides Scarlet Fever during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

J.R. Vezain rides Betty Boop during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Canadian team roper Jeremy Buhler ropes a calf during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Canadian team roper Jeremy Buhler rides off stage during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Canadian team roper Levi Simpson rides off stage during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Canadian team roper Levi Simpson rides off stage during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Bareback rider R.C. Landingham won his first-ever National Finals Rodeo go-round to open the seventh night of competition Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. 

He did it in front of his mother, Wendy, who has been battling cancer.

“She’s on some pretty strong chemo, and she’s worn out,” Landingham said. “But it means the world to me that she’s here. It’s a blessing.”

Landingham posted an 84.5 to edge world leader Tim O’Connell.

Saddle bronc rider CoBurn Bradshaw took first, and Jake Watson, Jacobs Crawley and Jake Wright finished in a three-way tie for second.

“I feel as good as I did the first day, really,” Bradshaw said. “Luckily, I’m not taking any hard knocks.”

Other winners included Matt Shiozawa in tie-down roping and Elko native Dakota Eldridge in steer wrestling.

Mary Burger, a 68-year-old barrel racer, won her first go-round and continues to hold a sizable lead.

Garrett Tribble, Cody Rostockyj and Shane Proctor each posted an 85 to finish tied for first in bull riding. Proctor is the only one to have ridden all of his bulls and has placed in every round.

Matt Sherwood and Quinn Kessler took first in team roping, while the top two all-around leaders — Dustin Bird and Russell Cardoza — finished sixth.

Bird is first in the all-around standings, followed by Cardoza, Junior Nogueira, Clayton Hass and Caleb Smidt.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 