UNLV football hires coach from Cornell to lead running backs

UNLV quickly filled its running backs coach opening with the hiring of Travis Burkett, according to coach Tony Sanchez.

Burkett has spent the last 10 years as an assistant coach at Cornell. He was the assistant head coach and defensive secondary coach for the Ivy League program in 2016.

Burkett has also worked with the running backs, tight ends, linebackers and defensive line during his time with the Big Red.

Burkett replaces DeAndre Smith, who left UNLV last week to take the running backs coach position at the University of North Carolina. UNLV is expected to make the hiring of Burkett official on Monday.

The Rebels open spring practice on Wednesday.

