UNLV gets commitment from Texas quarterback for 2018

UNLV’s future at the quarterback spot keeps getting brighter.

Quarterback Stacy Conner gave his oral commitment on Saturday to become UNLV’s first recruit for the class of 2018, according to a source close to the situation.

Conner is currently a junior at Wylie High School in Texas. He’s listed as a three-star dual-threat quarterback by Scout.com and 247Sports.com. Scout has Conner listed as the No. 9 quarterback in Texas and No. 52 overall.

The 6-foot-5-inch Conner was in attendance for UNLV’s Spring Showcase on Saturday. Conner was committed to Texas State, and has recently drawn interest from top programs.

The news comes hours after redshirt freshman quarterback Armani Rogers dazzled at the Spring Showcase with 174 passing yards and two touchdowns.

