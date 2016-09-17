Thomas & Mack Center unveils Strip View Pavilion

With Glenn Miller’s 1939 instrumental classic “Moonlight Serenade” playing in the background, Friday’s media tour at the Thomas & Mack Center could’ve had a throwback feel as officials unveiled the new Strip View Pavilion.

But as the case with most Las Vegas buildings, the emphasis was very much on the future rather than the past.

The Strip View Pavilion is exactly as the name indicates, the valley’s skyline opening up upon entrance into the 9,200-square foot room, with all the modern enhancements that would be expected.

It’s a room that can be expanded or condensed, houses more than 40 inside and outside speakers, a 9-by-16-foot video screen that can raised or lowered, 16 TVs and a 2,500-square foot patio.

“Everything is integrated off one touch-screen panel,” T&M multimedia director Brian Williams said. “What’s really cool is everything’s sectioned off to about 12 different audio sections. Every panel is interface-able between the Mack and here, so not only can this be an extension of the Mack, you can also cut it off and have all the technology for just in here, or you can send the technology from here to the Mack.”

The Strip View Pavilion was part of a $72.5 million upgrade to the Thomas & Mack. All 18,500 seats in the arena were replaced, a new concourse floor was put in and in some areas widened, and new portal signs were added.

The pavilion has its own escalator, which will ease congestion into the main arena, and it’s part of a two-story, 35,000-square foot addition.

Because the pavilion has its own entry and bathrooms, it can be used for events separate from the Thomas & Mack, even if something is taking place concurrently in the arena. But the pavilion also will be a central part of the various events the T&M hosts, including National Finals Rodeo.

NFR is branding the space “The Shoe” during its 10-day run in December, where fans can buy souvenirs, watch the televised pre-event show and check out the NFR Hall of Fame.

Other regular events, such as the annual NBA Summer League, could use the area in similar ways as a fan fest. It could be more of a VIP section for other events, which is what could happen for UNLV basketball games.

T&M executive director Mike Newcomb also hopes the pavilion attracts more big-name boxing matches to the Thomas & Mack.

“As long as the Wynn wants to do fights, we’re in the ballgame,” Newcomb said. “They’ve got a good relationship with Bob (Arum) and Top Rank, and so do we. We’ve done probably 30, 35 fights with them, and they’re comfortable with what we can do, and this will just add to it. I would definitely see in the future this could be home to the Wednesday press conference and the weigh-in.”

But the pavilion isn’t just for sporting events.

The hope is to deliver more than $1 million in annual catering revenue, attracting some events that already regularly take place in one of the eight other T&M meeting rooms.

“We’ll build up to that,” said Cheryl Sgovio, T&M director of catering and convention sales. “It won’t be happening this year, but it will move up.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow on Twitter: @markanderson65