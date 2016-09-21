Here are the latest updates on UNLV football recruiting

UNLV second-year coach Tony Sanchez already has brought in two talented recruiting classes, including arguably the best one in school history in February that featured a Rebels-record 10 three-star recruits.

We’ll keep you updated on UNLV’s 2017 recruiting class each week throughout the 2016 season. Here are the current oral commits:

— Tariq Hollandsworth (6-0, 206), running back, Sacramento (Sacramento, Calif.). Committed in April 2016. Rushed for 268 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries Friday as Sacramento ended Folsom’s 44-game regular-season winning streak with a 32-27 road win.

— Farrell Hester (6-0, 235), two-star inside linebacker, Bishop Gorman. Committed May 24, 2016. Made four tackles (three solo, one assist) to help the Gaels (4-0), ranked No. 1 in the nation, beat No. 17 Kahuku (Hawaii) 35-7 on Saturday night at Fertitta Field for their 43rd straight win.

— Johnny Johnson III (6-0, 194), two-star wide receiver, Chandler (Chandler, Arizona). Committed Aug. 12, 2016. Had five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown Friday in Chandler’s 55-16 rout of Sandra Day O’Connor.

— Jaelon Darden (5-9, 160), three-star wide receiver, Heights (Houston). Committed Aug. 12, 2016.

— Jamaal Neal (6-1, 225), two-star tight end/H-Back, South Gate (Los Angeles). Committed July 14, 2016.

— Marckell Grayson (6-1, 195), two-star quarterback, Desert Pines High School. Committed March 5, 2016. Grayson suffered a season-ending knee injury during Aug. 26 win over Centennial.