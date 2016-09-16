Posted Updated 

How you can watch UNLV at Central Michigan Saturday

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, center, watches a team drill during practice at Rebel Park in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By KIRA TERRY
REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

UNLV will finish up its two-game road trip this weekend as the Rebels travel to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to face the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday at noon.

The Rebels enter the game off a 42-21 loss to UCLA while the Chippewas enter the game off a surprising win over Oklahoma State in Week 2. The Chippewas used a Hail Mary-and-lateral play with no time left, after being awarded an untimed down, to pull ahead and beat Oklahoma State 30-27.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch the Rebels.

Place: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Time: Noon

TV/Online: ESPN3 live stream

Next game: Idaho on Sept. 24 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 

