RJ Picks: UNLV at San Diego State

UNLV is on the road against San Diego State tonight at Qualcomm Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the Rebels are 15 1/2-point underdogs.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Prediction: San Diego St 38, UNLV 17. Aztecs are angry off a loss, and this will be all Donnel Pumphrey. #RJpicks — Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) October 8, 2016

Prediction: San Diego State 34, UNLV 21. Rebels hang tough for a while but Donnel Pumphrey helps Aztecs pull away in the end. #RJpicks — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) October 8, 2016

Prediction: Too much Pumphrey and the Aztecs won't be caught sleeping after last week's loss. SDSU 40, UNLV 18 #RJpicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) October 8, 2016

Prediction: San Diego St 42, UNLV 21. Sneed will make a few dynamic plays but Rebels don't have enough to keep up with Aztecs #RJPicks — Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) October 8, 2016

Prediction: San Diego State 41, UNLV 16. Both teams run the ball effectively, but the difference is the Aztecs' far superior DL. #RJpicks — Allen Leiker (@AllenLeikerLVRJ) October 8, 2016

San Diego St 36, UNLV 19 Aztecs 22-8 ATS against conf foes & they're angry after Sat debacle. Tough at home- rough spot for Rebels #RJPicks — Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) October 5, 2016

Youmans record: 2-1Dewey record: 1-3Bradley record: 2-2Steidler record: 0-4Manzano record: 2-1Leiker record: 1-2Fratto record: 2-2RJ Picks overall record: 10-16