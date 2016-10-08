Posted 

RJ Picks: UNLV at San Diego State

Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV is on the road against San Diego State tonight at Qualcomm Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the Rebels are 15 1/2-point underdogs.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Youmans record: 2-1

Dewey record: 1-3

Bradley record: 2-2

Steidler record: 0-4

Manzano record: 2-1

Leiker record: 1-2

Fratto record: 2-2

RJ Picks overall record: 10-16
 