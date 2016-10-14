Tina Kunzer-Murphy says stadium ‘a giant step’ for UNLV football

UNLV athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy called Friday’s passage by the Nevada Legislature of the bill to construct a new stadium “a giant step forward for the UNLV Football program.”

The Nevada Assembly and then Senate passed an amended bill to for a $750 million tourist tax that would go to build $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat stadium, which is expected to serve as the future home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, with UNLV as a tenant.

The amended bill limits what UNLV would pay to rent the stadium as “actual operational or pass-through costs,” and the university will receive three free dates to use, such as for graduation ceremonies.

Kunzer-Murphy issued a statement to the Review-Journal that read: “Just like when we announced the Fertitta Football Complex last month, this vote is a giant step forward for the UNLV Football program and for all of Southern Nevada.

“Our community and our university are on the rise. I would like to thank Governor (Brian) Sandoval, the Legislature, President (Len) Jessup and the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee for their hard work on an initiative that will make a meaningful and lasting difference for our region. The new stadium will be something we can all be proud of and we look forward to making it the new home of the Rebels.”

Jessup also provided a statement touting the importance of a new stadium.

“Sam Boyd Stadium has been a wonderful home to UNLV football for more than four decades, but the landscape of college athletics has changed,” Jessup said. “A new stadium will be transformational for the UNLV Football Program, and helps position the university to an eventual move to a Power 5 Conference.

“I want to thank Governor Sandoval, state legislators and all our partners for their work on this initiative as well as their support of UNLV during the legislative process.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow on Twitter: @markanderson65; contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow on Twitter: @tdewey33