UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

UNLV Rebels quarterback Johnny Stanton (4) is sacked by Idaho Vandals linebacker Ed Hall (50) in the first half of their NCAA college football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Henderson Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton will miss at least three to four weeks with a knee injury and redshirt freshman Dalton Sneed will start for the Rebels in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. homecoming game against Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said Stanton has a small tear in the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee and hamstring.

Kurt Palandech, a junior returnee, also is expected to see action for the Rebels (1-3), who are coming off a 33-30 overtime loss to Idaho.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

