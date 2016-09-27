UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton will miss at least three to four weeks with a knee injury and redshirt freshman Dalton Sneed will start for the Rebels in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. homecoming game against Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said Stanton has a small tear in the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee and hamstring.

Kurt Palandech, a junior returnee, also is expected to see action for the Rebels (1-3), who are coming off a 33-30 overtime loss to Idaho.

