UNLV recruiting update: Tariq Hollandsworth stars in Sacramento

UNLV commit Tariq Hollandsworth, a running back for Sacramento (California) High School, had 220 yards of total offense and four touchdowns Saturday to help the Dragons crush Laguna Creek, 69-10.

Hollandsworth rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and had two catches for 28 yards and a score.

Rebels commit Jamaal Neal, a two-star tight end/H-back from Los Angeles’ South Gate High, rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and had three receptions for 38 yards and a score Friday in South Gate’s 47-21 win over Garfield.

UNLV commit Farrell Hester, a two-star inside linebacker from Bishop Gorman, the nation’s top-ranked prep team and two-time defending mythical national champions, had one tackle Friday in the Gaels’ 70-13 victory over Spring Valley.

The other members of the 2017 recruiting class who have made oral commitments to UNLV are Marckell Grayson, a two-star dual-threat quarterback from Desert Pines High School who suffered a season-ending knee injury in August; Johnny Johnson III, a two-star wide receiver from Chandler (Arizona); and Jaelon Darden, a three-star wideout from Heights (Houston).

Rebels second-year coach Tony Sanchez already has brought in two talented recruiting classes, including arguably the best one in school history in February that featured a UNLV-record 10 three-star recruits.