UNLV’s Dalton Sneed to share time with Kurt Palandech at Hawaii

After UNLV redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Sneed went through extremes in his first two collegiate starts, Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said Tuesday he also plans to play junior quarterback Kurt Palandech in Saturday’s game at Hawaii to help Sneed settle down.

After producing a 91-yard touchdown run and 61-yard touchdown pass, with no turnovers, in a 45-20 win over Fresno State, Sneed completed only 2 of 12 passes for 9 yards and an interception in Saturday’s 26-7 loss at San Diego State.

“It just takes a little off Dalton’s plate. He’s still a freshman and he’s still figuring this thing out,” Sanchez said. “(The Aztecs) did a lot of high-pressure-type stuff to really get him to overthink a little bit. I think knowing he’ll be able to come out and kind of think about things a little bit and sort it out … hopefully takes a little off his plate and settles him in.”

Palandech played in 11 games, including three starts, last season as a backup to Blake Decker, completing 49.3 percent of his passes for 794 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions and running for 293 yards and four scores. He’d been sidelined with arm injuries most of this season before replacing Sneed late in Saturday’s game.

“We’re debating whether or not we put him in the first series of the second quarter or put him in the third series,” Sanchez said. “They’re both going to get opportunities. Dalton will get the start and then at some point Kurt will go in. He will go in for sure.”

OFF NIGHT FOR OFFENSIVE LINE

After watching film of Saturday’s game, Sanchez said most of Sneed’s struggles can be attributed to a stout San Diego State defense and the worst performance of the season by UNLV’s offensive line, which has helped pave the way for the nation’s 17th-ranked rushing attack (246.3 ypg) and is tied for eighth in sacks allowed (four).

“A lot of it wasn’t on Dalton,” he said. “We didn’t play real well up front. Our guards really struggled in the game. A lot of it was (the Aztecs). They were really committed to loading up the box and forcing him to have to make quick decisions.

“We didn’t really do a good job of run blocking or pass (protecting). They got after us pretty good. Physically, they kicked our butt. I don’t throw that on Dalton. It’s the best defense we’ve probably lined up against, speedwise and aggressiveness.”

FLOWERS TO CATCH

Jericho Flowers will move from defensive back to wide receiver to add energy and depth to the injury-depleted position. The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Flowers and fellow redshirt freshman Allan Cui III are listed as co-backups to true freshman Mekhi Stevenson.

INJURY REPORT

Backup linebacker LaKeith Walls missed Saturday’s game with a groin injury and is day to day and backup nose tackle Jason Fao is day to day with a knee injury. Walls has two forced fumbles and a sack and Fao has two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a sack.

HAWAIIAN CONNECTIONS

The Rebels have eight former Hawaii high school players, including starting linebacker Tau Lotulelei (Maui) and starting defensive tackle Salanoa-Alo Wily (Oahu). The others are linebackers Roscoe Kalilikane (Oahu) and Kyler O’Halloran (Hawaii), defensive back Soli Afalava (Oahu), defensive lineman Nate Oishi (Oahu) and wide receivers Allan Cui III (Oahu) and Christian Clapp (Oahu) — whose father, Carl Clapp, is Hawaii’s associate athletics director.

LAS VEGAS ROOTS

The Rainbow Warriors feature three former Las Vegas prep players in linebackers Jerrol Garcia-Williams (Palo Verde) and Ikem Okeke (Bishop Gorman) and defensive back Kalen Hicks (Bishop Gorman).

