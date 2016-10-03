UNLV athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy expected to leave job in spring, sources say

Despite UNLV athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy’s claims to the contrary, sources suggested to the Review-Journal on Monday she will remain in her position until the end of the school year when she will move into a new job elsewhere in the university.

Her three-year contract is set to expire at the end of this calendar year, and it has been a topic of speculation.

Kunzer-Murphy said Monday she has had “ongoing discussions” with UNLV president Len Jessup regarding her future as athletic director, but that nothing has been decided.

“I’ve been meeting with the president, as I have said, to talk about my contract,” Kunzer-Murphy said. “People know my contract is up at the end of December, and we have ongoing conversation. Nothing is finalized. We’re having ongoing discussions on where we’re going to go and what’s best for me and our department and this university, and as soon as we do, we’ll let you know.

“I come in every day and I work very, very hard. I love this job. I love this university. I love what I do. Until that changes, that’s exactly what I’m going to continue to do. My main focus is always on the best interests of our student-athletes.”

Sources said an announcement could come as early as this week. Kunzer-Murphy, a Las Vegas native and a UNLV graduate, has said she will make such a announcement around the time of the presidential debate, which will take place Oct. 19 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

