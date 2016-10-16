UNLV Roundup: Volleyball mounts road comeback at Utah State

The UNLV volleyball team fell behind by one set on two occasions Saturday, but the resilient Rebels rallied to defeated Utah State 3-2 on the road at the Wayne Estes Center.

Bree Hammel and Alexis Patterson each recorded double-doubles in UNLV’s 23-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13 victory.

Hammel led the Rebels (18-2, 7-1 Mountain West) with 17 kills while Sadie Stutzman and Ashley Owens added 13 and 12 more, respectively. Besides the kills, Hammel registered 10 digs, aced two serves and had a hand in five total blocks (one solo). Stutzman also registered six digs, one assist and one assisted block while Owens had six assisted blocks.

Patterson’s double-double came off a pairing of 58 assists and 10 digs. She also chipped in five kills and five assisted blocks.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

UNLV finished 13th overall at Santa Clara’s Bronco Invitational after tallying a score of 308 in the 6K race at Baylands Park that featured 20 teams and 170 runners.

Spencer Moore paced the team with a 12th-place finish – 11th amongst collegiate competition – in a season-best time of 20:58.8. Angela Ziff was the second Rebels’ runner to cross the line in 49th place with a personal-best time of 21:44.6. Sara Williams (84th/22:09.8), Caitlin Amburgey (99th/22:32.5 SB) and Kennedy Allen (118th/22:56.1) rounded out the scorers for UNLV. Lindy Eskin (23:04.2 PB) and Nicole Snow (23:48.1) also represented UNLV.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

UNLV opened its season with a 144-98 loss on the road at in-state rival UNR. The Rebels won four events against the defending conference champions, including freshman Mayte Cano finishing first in the 1,000 yard freestyle in 10:36.97.

Senior Kristina Hendrick won the 200 yard individual medley in 2:06.91 and freshman Ida Schutt won the 500 freestyle in 5:06.77. The Rebels also took first and second in the 100 breaststroke thanks to freshman Sophia Carnevale (1:04.54) and senior Kristina Hendrick (1:04.85).

Other notable performances from UNLV included Kim Hendrick taking second in the 100 fly (57.95) and Goezde Tekin placing third (58.56).