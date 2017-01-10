2 UNLV women’s basketball players given 1-game suspension for on-court brawl

The Mountain West handed down one-game suspensions Tuesday to UNLV’s Katie Powell and Paris Strawther for their involvement in Saturday’s fight against Utah State.

Both Powell and Strawther will serve their suspensions Wednesday as UNLV hosts New Mexico.

“I would like to sincerely and deeply apologize for the actions of our team on Saturday afternoon,” coach Kathy Olivier said in a statement. “In our program we take a great deal of pride in representing UNLV in a positive manner.

”The altercation on Saturday does not represent who the Lady Rebels are. We are a passionate and very competitive team. However, our emotions got the best of us. The competitive spirit from both sides was high but no matter what happened, it should never get to that level. We want to apologize to our fans and the UNLV community.”

Utah State’s Antoina Robinson and Powell were given automatic one-game suspensions for fighting in the third quarter of UNLV’s overtime win.

Per the Mountain West conference’s release, Strawther was given her suspension for “making physical contact while attempting to break up the incident.”

The six players who were ejected from the game for leaving the bench — which included UNLV’s Rodjanae Wade, Destiney Lee and Kennedy Wharton — did not receive suspensions, but were publicly reprimanded by the Mountain West.

Powell was also publicly reprimanded by the Mountain West for her comments following the game.

After the game Powell said Robinson had been playing a little dirty.

“Words were exchanged. I just told her to chill out,” Powell said Saturday. “And then we came to the other side of the floor. Brooke (Johnson) got fouled. I was walking to go help her up. She bumped me and then pushed me and then I just kind of swung at her.”

Per the Mountain West release, both programs have “been admonished to ensure their programs have a clear understanding of the rule and necessary compliance going forward,” after addition video determined that both teams had mores personnel come out onto the court that should have been ejected.

“We appreciate the leadership from the Mountain West on the incident that occurred during Saturday’s women’s basketball game,” athletics director Tina Kunzer-Murphy said in a statement. “What happened does not reflect the values and standards of sportsmanship we expect from our programs. We support the conference’s decision on the penalties and we will use this situation as a teaching moment for our entire athletics department.”

