3 takeaways from UNLV’s 77-59 loss to Boise State

Three takeaways from the UNLV basketball team’s 77-59 loss to Boise State on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center:

1. WHERE WAS THE DEFENSE?

From 3-point shooters left open in transition to a clear path being provided to the basket, UNLV did little to slow Boise State. The fact the Broncos outscored UNLV 42-22 in the lane spoke to their domination.

The Rebels aren’t a great defensive team to begin with. Entering this game, their 74.5 points allowed per game was the worst in the Mountain West.

Boise State exploited every weakness, and UNLV coach Marvin Menzies tried various defenses but never found the right answer.

“There are games where our shots aren’t going to fall,” UNLV forward Tyrell Green said. “But we have to keep playing defense, and we didn’t do that today.”

2. WHERE WAS THE EFFORT?

UNLV came out looking flat, and Menzies must have sensed it.

After opening the game by committing a charge and then allowing an open 3-pointer and a driving layup, Menzies called timeout with 1:15 off the clock.

“I want to apologize for that effort,” Menzies said. “It’s not something we’re accustomed to.”

Boise State took a 21-point halftime lead and as much as a 32-point advantage in the second half before UNLV went on a 14-point run. By that point, the game was effectively over.

“When you come out and give that quality of team that big a lead, it’s too tough to come back,” Menzies said. “Coaches can only say so much and draw up so many plays, but players need some internal grit, and we didn’t see that.”

Coming off Saturday’s 81-75 victory over Wyoming should have given the Rebels momentum, especially being at home. But they were as sleepy, at least early, as the building has been this season.

That’s not to say the players don’t care. This is a team that has played hard throughout the season, so effort has not been the issue.

Not until this game.

The mystery is why.

“It’s a front-runner mentality, and you can’t have front-runners,” Menzies said.

3. CAN IT GET WORSE?

The loss to Duke looked as bad as it could get. Clearly, that wasn’t the case.

So don’t assume it can only go up from here for the Rebels.

With trips to Utah State on Saturday and New Mexico on Tuesday, they are in for some tough challenges.

This is what happens when a new coach has to put together a nearly complete roster on the fly while getting a late start.

The season is in trouble before it begins.

