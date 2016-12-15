3 takeaways from UNLV’s victory over Incarnate Word

Three takeaways from the UNLV basketball team’s 92-64 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

1. GOOD, TIMELY RESPONSE

The Rebels were thoroughly embarrassed Saturday, losing 94-45 to Duke at T-Mobile Arena. They could have sulked their way through the game against Incarnate Word and got pushed to the end.

But after a surge late in the first half, UNLV took a 38-30 lead into halftime and was never truly challenged.

A 27-6 run put away the game. All that occurred without forwards Dwayne Morgan (shoulder) and Christian Jones (ankle).

No one will confuse Incarnate Word with a Final Four team, but the Cardinals opened the season with a five-point loss at Texas and were averaging 79.4 points.

This performance, however, was more about UNLV than the opponent. The Rebels responded the way they needed to.

“We knew that we had to really lock in,” forward Tyrell Green said. “This was a gut-check game for us. Everyone was focused and ready to go. We need that same mindset and everyone locked in for Saturday” against Oregon in Portland.

2. ENCOURAGING PLAY BY THE YOUNGSTERS

Freshman forward Cheickna Dembele made his first start and totaled 13 points and seven rebounds. Another freshman, Troy Baxter Jr., supplied 10 pounds and eight rebounds.

Sophomore Kris Clyburn had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

One of the UNLV newcomers, junior Jovan Mooring, scored 17 points.

All that production was needed with the injury hit to the frontcourt and the quiet night by leading scorer Jalen Poyser, who finished with five points.

He was averaging 17.3.

3. AND, OF COURSE, ANOTHER RANKED OPPONENT

UNLV’s brutal December schedule has been well chronicled, and for good reason. With a Saturday visit to No. 22 Oregon, the Rebels will face their second ranked team in a week. UNLV’s last shot at a ranked opponent resulted in the blowout by No. 5 Duke.

“We know we’re better than what we showed on Saturday,” Green said. “I feel with that behind us now, we know what to expect. We’re on the road now, and it’s a different mindset. I feel we’re going to be ready this time.”

Coach Marvin Menzies didn’t shy away from the challenge of facing the Ducks.

“It’s 100 percent good for us,” Menzies said. “We have goals that we set as a team, and in order to reach those goals, we’ve got to play those types of games.

“I didn’t make the schedule, but we’re going to embrace it.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.