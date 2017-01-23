5 players to watch in UNLV Rebels games this week

Here are five players to watch in the UNLV basketball team’s games at Wyoming at 6 p.m. PST Wednesday and at San Jose State at 2 p.m. Saturday:

1. Brandon Clarke, sophomore forward, San Jose State: Coaches voted him conference Sixth Man of the Year last season, and he is producing as a full-time starter. Clarke averages 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds, and leads the Mountain West by having made 60.7 percent of his shots.

2. Justin James, sophomore guard, Wyoming: Has not started all season, but leads the Cowboys with 14.9 points per game. Also has made 45.6 percent of his shots.

3. Hayden Dalton, junior forward, Wyoming: Like James, Dalton is brought off the bench to provide energy, making only one start. Has provided that boost by averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds.

4. Jason McManamen, senior guard, Wyoming: One of the Mountain West’s top shooters, he has struggled with his shot in making 33.5 percent of his attempt. But McManamen, who averages 12.1 points, is capable of getting hot at any time.

5. Ryan Welage, sophomore forward, San Jose State: A 3-point specialist, he has made a team-high 32 shots from beyond the arc. Also averages 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

