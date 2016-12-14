Breaking down the UNLV-Incarnate Word game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Shawn Johnson is capable of putting Incarnate Word on his back, averaging 19.3 points and 9.4 rebounds. He also has made 52.2 percent of his 3-pointers. Point guard Jalin Hart averages 12.8 points and 4.6 assists. It’s a challenging matchup for the Rebels, who are led by Jalen Poyser (17.3-point average).

Edge: Incarnate Word

FRONTCOURT

The probable losses of Dwayne Morgan (shoulder) and Christian Jones (ankle) all but erase what should be a clear advantage for UNLV against the Cardinals’ small lineup. But whether the Cardinals win will still come down to their backcourt, and Tyrell Green (11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds) gives the Rebels a strong presence.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

Again, UNLV’s injuries make this a much closer call, but the Rebels can still go to Jovan Mooring, Troy Baxter Jr. and Ben Coupet Jr. And Larry Bush showed on Saturday against Duke that he can provide quality minutes at point guard.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Between injuries to the frontcourt and the hit to the psyche after the 49-point loss to Duke, the Rebels aren’t exactly rolling into this game. Don’t be surprised if they get off to a slow start and are in quite a fight all night against an Incarnate Word team that has nothing to lose.

Edge: Incarnate Word

BETTING LINE

UNLV -9

