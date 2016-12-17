Breaking down the UNLV-Oregon game

PORTLAND, Ore. — Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Oregon at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Moda Center:

BACKCOURT

The Ducks have received quality play out of their guards, with Tyler Dorsey (13.5 points) and Dylan Ennis (11.0) each averaging in double figures. Oregon also is second in the Pac-12 Conference in assists with 16.0 per game. Jalen Poyser leads the Rebels with 16.1 points per game.

Edge: Oregon

FRONTCOURT

Oregon’s Chris Boucher is coming off a 23-point, 19-rebound performance on Tuesday against Montana. Don’t be surprised if Findlay Prep graduate Dillon Brooks (12.3-point average) receives his first start of the season for the Ducks. UNLV’s Cheickna Dembele had a promising first start Wednesday against Incarnate Word, totaling 13 points and seven rebounds.

Edge: Oregon

BENCH

Oregon coach Dana Altman might mix up the lineup, but the Ducks aren’t especially deep. Injuries have limited UNLV’s bench, but the Rebels can bring in Jovan Mooring and Troy Baxter Jr. for quality work.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

This matchup might technically be on a neutral floor, but in effect it’s a home game for Oregon. And given how the Rebels played the last time they faced a ranked team on national TV, losing 94-45 to Duke last Saturday, that doesn’t bode well for UNLV.

Edge: Oregon

BETTING LINE

Oregon -18½

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.