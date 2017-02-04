Breaking down today’s UNLV Rebels-Colorado State game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Colorado State at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Gian Clavell leads a trio of Colorado State guards, averaging 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. He is an emotional player who seemingly wills his team to victory. The Rams also have Prentiss Nixon and J.D. Paige, who combine to average 21.5 points. Jovan Mooring (11.7 points) has become UNLV’s most important player.

Edge: Colorado State

FRONTCOURT

Averaging a double-double, Emmanuel Omogbo (13.8 points, 10.7 rebounds) is a load inside for the Rams. UNLV needs Christian Jones, who comes off two disappointing performances, to go back to the kind of player who had four double-figure scoring games in five outings before this stretch.

Edge: Colorado State

BENCH

Colorado State is down to seven scholarship players, so there is little bench to speak of. UNLV’s Tyrell Green broke out of a long slump to score 25 points on Wednesday against New Mexico. Maybe Kris Clyburn and Jalen Poyser will get going as well, and UNLV needs them to step up.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Being at home should boost the Rebels, and they face a Colorado State team that needs to play at the top of its game given the roster situation. And the Rams have managed to do that at times, but it doesn’t take much to throw them off.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

Pick

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.