Breaking down today’s UNLV Rebels-San Diego State game

SAN DIEGO — Breaking down the UNLV basketball game at San Jose State at 1 p.m. Sunday:

BACKCOURT

Trey Kell and Jeremy Hemsley combined to average 28.5 points, and both now are beginning to play well at the same time, which had been an issue for the Aztecs. Jovan Mooring (12.0-point average) is UNLV’s best player, but is inconsistent.

Edge: San Diego State

FRONTCOURT

San Diego State’ Malik Pope has picked up his game in Mountain West play, averaging 10.1 points and 6.0 rebounds, boosting his overall averages to 9.6 and 5.4. UNLV has not received consistent play inside.

Edge: San Diego State

BENCH

UNLV’s Tyrell Green has rediscovered his shooting touch, and now leads the Rebels with 12.2 points per game, but otherwise it’s a mystery of who will step up. San Diego State can reliably go deeper.

Edge: San Diego State

INTANGIBLES

The Aztecs have won the past nine meetings, and they’re beginning to get going this season with victories in four of their past five games. UNLV has lost six in a row.

Edge: San Diego State

BETTING LINE

San Diego State -12½; total 135

