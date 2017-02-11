Breaking down today’s UNLV Rebels-San Jose State game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against San Jose State at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

None of San Jose State’s starting guards average in double figures, though the Spartans are fifth in the Mountain West with 14.1 assists per game. Jovan Mooring (15.2 points) is UNLV’s go-to player.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

Brandon Clarke, who had also had 15 rebounds, and Ryan Welage combined for 42 points in the teams’ previous meeting. If the Rebels don’t come with adequate answers for them, they will have a tough time winning.

Edge: San Jose State

BENCH

San Jose State relies heavily on Clarke and Welage, and the contributions beyond them are minimal, forget the players off the bench. The Rebels aren’t exceptionally deep, but this is a category they should win.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

San Jose State has won three in a row; UNLV is on a five-game losing streak. The confidence level for both teams is going in opposite directions.

Edge: San Jose State

BETTING LINE

UNLV -3; total 144

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.