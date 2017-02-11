Breaking down today’s UNLV Rebels-San Jose State game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against San Jose State at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:
BACKCOURT
None of San Jose State’s starting guards average in double figures, though the Spartans are fifth in the Mountain West with 14.1 assists per game. Jovan Mooring (15.2 points) is UNLV’s go-to player.
Edge: UNLV
FRONTCOURT
Brandon Clarke, who had also had 15 rebounds, and Ryan Welage combined for 42 points in the teams’ previous meeting. If the Rebels don’t come with adequate answers for them, they will have a tough time winning.
Edge: San Jose State
BENCH
San Jose State relies heavily on Clarke and Welage, and the contributions beyond them are minimal, forget the players off the bench. The Rebels aren’t exceptionally deep, but this is a category they should win.
Edge: UNLV
INTANGIBLES
San Jose State has won three in a row; UNLV is on a five-game losing streak. The confidence level for both teams is going in opposite directions.
Edge: San Jose State
BETTING LINE
UNLV -3; total 144
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.