Breaking down today’s UNLV-Utah State game

LOGAN, Utah — Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Utah State at 3 p.m. PST on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum:

BACKCOURT

The Aggies made a change to their lineup in beating New Mexico on Wednesday, inserting freshman guard Sam Merrill for senior Shane Rector. Instant success. The 6-foot-4-inch Merrill had 13 points and eight assists, and when combined with senior Jalen Moore (6-9) and freshman Coby McEwen (6-4), gives Utah State three perimeter players with size. Moore ranks fourth in conference scoring (17.7 ppg) and McEwen 10th (14.1). UNLV continues to rank last in turnover margin and seventh in assists. Jalen Poyser (13.8) leads the Rebels in scoring, and junior Jovan Mooring is shooting 46 percent on 3s in conference play. Problem: In three league games, UNLV has 36 assists to 33 turnovers, continuing a season-long trend of being careless with the ball.

Edge: Utah State

FRONTCOURT

UNLV has been outrebounded 44-41 on average in conference, but now opposes the league’s worst side in rebound margin and one that ranks 10th in defensive rebounding. It means players such as seniors Tyrell Green and Christian Jones could turn aggressive play into second chances, along with sophomore Kris Clyburn (6.6 rpg), one of the league’s best rebounders from the guard spot. You know a team is struggling on the boards when it is led in rebounds at 4.9 by two guards, Moore and McEwen. Neither team blocks shots at a high rate.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

You would have thought the Rebels might have a clear advantage here, but now Rector is offering his averages of 11.1 points and 3.0 assists as a reserve. Mooring is averaging 12 points and 3.5 assists for UNLV in conference play, and Troy Baxter Jr. has upped his scoring average more than two points to 7.3 in three league games. Take away Rector, and the remainder of Utah State reserves average about 11 points and nine rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

This alone be enough to equal an Aggies victory. Utah State is 6-1 against Marvin Menzies-coached teams in Logan dating to when the UNLV coach was at New Mexico State and both teams were in the Western Athletic Conference. UNLV has dominated the series — leading 31-4 overall and having won four of the past five — but this is a far different Rebels team than the past and is 1-4 in road-neutral games, having been outscored 89-69 on average. UNLV has allowed 90 or more points three times away from the Thomas & Mack Center, and lost at Colorado State (91-77) in its first trip to altitude in Mountain West play.

Edge: Utah State

BETTING LINE

Utah State -6; total 144½

