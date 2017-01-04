Breaking down tonight’s UNLV Rebels-Boise State game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Boise State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison is on a roll, averaging 18.0 points and 8.5 rebounds, and his fellow guards Paris Austin and Justinian Jessup combine to average 20.7 points. Jovan Mooring comes off the bench, but is emerging as UNLV’s primary point guard. Mooring, Jalen Poyser and Kris Clyburn combine to average 33.0 points.

Edge: Boise State

FRONTCOURT

The Broncos lead the Mountain West with a plus-4.7 average rebounding margin, but they’re also tied for ninth worst nationally with 1.8 blocks per game. So there is opportunity for UNLV, which needs Christian Jones to build on his 15-point, 10-rebound performance on Saturday against Wyoming. Tyrell Green needs to snap out of his cold spell (5 of 28 in his past two outings), but with a 13.3-point average is more than capable of getting hot again.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

It’s almost unfair to count Mooring as a bench player, but technically he is a reserve. UNLV sometimes gets quality play out of Troy Baxter Jr. and Cheickna Dembele, but not consistently enough. Boise State isn’t exceptionally deep, either, with only guard James Reid (7.2) averaging more than five points. But the Broncos are just a little deeper.

Edge: Boise State

INTANGIBLES

Like almost all basketball teams, UNLV is much better at home, with seven of the Rebels’ eight victories coming at the Thomas & Mack. UNLV is 7-3 at home; Boise State is 2-3 in away games.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

Boise State -4½

