Breaking down tonight’s UNLV Rebels-New Mexico game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against New Mexico at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

New Mexico’s Elijah Brown is a candidate for Mountain West Player of the Year, averaging 18.5 points per game, including 21.3 in conference play. Especially with forward Tim Williams (17.9 points, 7.0 rebounds) and wing Dane Kuiper (6.7 points) out with injuries, the onus is on Brown even more to carry the offense. He has the ability to do just that.

Edge: New Mexico

FRONTCOURT

Losing Williams to a foot injury for a long period of time is a huge blow to the Lobos, and they don’t have the players to make up the difference on the frontcourt. This is a great opportunity for UNLV forwards Christian Jones (10.9 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Cheickna Dembele (3.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks).

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

The Lobos now are quite thin, and the Rebels have three former starters now coming off the bench. It’s true they are on the bench because they haven’t been playing well, but all three have shown flashes at various parts of the season.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

No doubt the Lobos remember how UNLV went to their place on Jan. 10 and won 71-66. But UNLV is 8-5 at home, so even though crowd support has been weak this season, the Rebels play much better at the Mack. A close call.

Edge: New Mexico

BETTING LINE

New Mexico -1½

