Dwayne Morgan’s season in jeopardy as UNLV prepares to host Wyoming

As his 14 teammates stretched on the Thomas & Mack Center floor Friday, Dwayne Morgan took some shots at one of the baskets.

He remains a part of the UNLV basketball team, but also separate for now.

Coach Marvin Menzies said Morgan will miss Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game against Wyoming, and a long-term decision could be made next week.

Menzies said Morgan has played in pain since returning from hip surgery over the summer and it worsened. Morgan, who averages 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds, has missed the past five games.

“The doctors, and Dwayne himself based off his assessment, elected to say, ‘Let’s really try to get this thing right,’” Menzies said. “When right will come, who knows?”

A medical redshirt for the junior forward is possible, and Menzies said the doctors are responsible for providing the NCAA with the evidence to support a request.

With Morgan out indefinitely, Menzies has settled into a rotation for now, with few changes planned for when the Rebels (7-7, 0-1 Mountain West) play Wyoming (11-3, 1-0).

The Rebels are 1-point underdogs, and history is in their favor. UNLV is 25-3 against the Cowboys at home; Wyoming last emerged victorious in 2003.

This Cowboys team, however, has been dangerous under first-year coach Allen Edwards. The Cowboys nearly beat No. 22 Southern California before falling 94-92 in overtime Dec. 23 at Orleans Arena.

Two of Wyoming’s best players come off the bench — guard Justin James and forward Hayden Dalton. James averages 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds, and Dalton averages 12.6 and 8.4.

“They’re both really athletic and versatile kids,” Menzies said. “They can both bounce it and shoot it. They shoot the ball from multiple positions, which is the new style of play they’ve gone to. I think to have that kind of punch off the bench is very valuable. They all seem to have bought in. They don’t seem to be selfish at all.”

Menzies tries to get the same result off the bench from guard Jovan Mooring. Sometimes Mooring, who averages 8.9 points, provides just that for the Rebels, and sometimes he becomes overly aggressive and hurts the team.

When Mooring is on the floor, though, Menzies plays him at point guard, shifting Jalen Poyser to two-guard.

Walk-on Larry Bush also has received some looks at point guard, playing five minutes in Wednesday’s 91-77 loss at Colorado State.

“I don’t see anybody really getting more into the rotation, except for the guys that are performing in the course of the game now,” Menzies said. “It’s go time. If he performs and he gets two minutes and plays really well, he’ll get three (next time). If he performs in the three, he’ll get five.”

Ten players saw action at Colorado State, but forward Ben Coupet Jr. wasn’t one of them. Coupet, who has shown promise as a freshman, last played Dec. 17 against Oregon in Portland.

But it’s typical for teams to tighten up their rotations when conference play begins, meaning some players get left out of the mix.

“I’m not going to play 13 guys,” Menzies said. “No one in the country that does. They haven’t done the things for me to warrant putting them in the game. It’s funny, when you lose, you always want to say, ‘Well, they should be playing him.’ I don’t have open practices, so that’s why (fans are) unable to identify that. I’m glad they’re watching. I’m glad they’re asking questions and have the curiosity.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.