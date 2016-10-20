Findlay Prep’s P.J. Washington to choose among UNLV, Kentucky and North Carolina

Findlay Prep forward and ESPN.com five-star recruit P.J. Washington is considering playing basketball at UNLV, Kentucky or North Carolina, his father, Paul, said Thursday morning.

Paul Washington Sr., the head coach at Findlay Prep, said his son will decide early in the fall signing period, which is Nov. 9-16.

“They’ve still got work to do at all three schools,” Paul Washington said. “I wouldn’t say there’s a favorite.”

He also said the list was fluid. P.J. Washington was scheduled to visit Arizona this weekend, but no longer is going.

“People are dropping off daily,” Paul Washington said. “There’s no rhyme or reason. It’s a matter of fit with who’s recruiting him at the time.”

P.J. Washington, who is 6 feet 7 inches, is ranked by ESPN.com as the nation’s No. 16 prospect.

