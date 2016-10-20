Posted 

Findlay Prep’s P.J. Washington to choose among UNLV, Kentucky and North Carolina

web1_1004157240_findlay_prep_1_2_7239169.jpgBuy Photo
P.J. Washington of Findlay Prep dunks the ball against Planet Athlete Academy at Henderson International School in Henderson on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_preps-basketball-gamer-dec18-14_121714kc_006_7239169.jpgBuy Photo
Findlay Prep forward P.J. Washington (15) and Wasatch Academy forward/center Josip Vrankic (13) go for a rebound in the Tarkanian Classic on Wednesay. Washington had 10 points and seven rebounds as Findlay Prep won, 80-52. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_preps-findlay-apr04-15_040315bl_034_7239169.jpg
Montverde Academy Eagles senior Ben Simmons (20) shoots a lay up past Findlay Prep Pilots sophomore PJ Washington (15) during the second round game between #2 seed Montverde Academy and #6 seed Findlay Prep at the 2015 Dick's Sporting Goods High School Nationals at Christ the King Regional High School on Friday, April 3, 2015, in New York. (Brett Le Blanc / Daily Commercial)

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Findlay Prep forward and ESPN.com five-star recruit P.J. Washington is considering playing basketball at UNLV, Kentucky or North Carolina, his father, Paul, said Thursday morning.

Paul Washington Sr., the head coach at Findlay Prep, said his son will decide early in the fall signing period, which is Nov. 9-16.

“They’ve still got work to do at all three schools,” Paul Washington said. “I wouldn’t say there’s a favorite.”

He also said the list was fluid. P.J. Washington was scheduled to visit Arizona this weekend, but no longer is going.

“People are dropping off daily,” Paul Washington said. “There’s no rhyme or reason. It’s a matter of fit with who’s recruiting him at the time.”

P.J. Washington, who is 6 feet 7 inches, is ranked by ESPN.com as the nation’s No. 16 prospect.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow on @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 