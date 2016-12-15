Green leads Rebels’ 92-64 romp over Incarnate Word

UNLV went into Wednesday’s game without two of its forwards, but the Rebels dominated inside anyway.

Tyrell Green, Cheickna Dembele and Troy Baxter Jr. combined to score 44 points and grab 25 rebounds as the Rebels beat Incarnate Word 92-64 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV (6-4) bounced back from Saturday’s 49-point loss to Duke at T-Mobile Arena, leading the Cardinals (5-4) fairly comfortably through most of the second half.

The Rebels were without Dwayne Morgan (shoulder) and Christian Jones (ankle), which led to the 6-foot 11-inch freshman Dembele receiving his first start. He used his size advantage to finish with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Green (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Kris Clyburn (13, 12) each had double-double for UNLV, and Baxter came close with 10 points and eight rebounds.

UNLV outrebounded Incarnate Word 52-33.

Both teams’ leading scorers did little offensively. UNLV’s Jalen Poyser, who was averaging 17.3 points, took only four shots and scored five points. Incarnate Word’s Shawn Johnson scored just four points, far below his 19.3 average.

UNLV went on a 27-6 run to go up 86-56 with 3:52 left.

