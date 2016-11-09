Here’s a 68-team field prediction for this season’s NCAA Tournament

It’s probably too early to try to predict the final field of 68 for the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Strike that. It’s definitely too early.

No games have even been played yet. There are so many buzzer-beaters to be made, ligaments to be torn and block-charge calls to be blown to even start thinking about things like bubble teams, bad losses or RPI.

Yet here we are, putting out our projection for what the field could possibly look like when Selection Sunday rolls around in March.

Go ahead and read it. You know you want to, no matter how meaningless it might be at this point in the season.

One hint: Don’t squint too hard trying to find UNLV on the list.

1. Duke: Mike Krzyzewski has entered a season with the top-ranked team in the nation six times and won just one national title in those years. The Blue Devils are loaded this year, however, and are more than capable of reversing that trend.

2. Oregon: Findlay Prep product Dillon Brooks is a legit superstar and he’ll finally have former Villanova star Dylan Ennis healthy to get him even better shots. The Ducks are clearly the class of the Pac-12.

3. Wisconsin: Bo who? Greg Gard took this program over when Bo Ryan unexpectedly resigned last season and has already put his stamp on it. If Nigel Hayes can improve the consistency of his jumper, he could win the Naismith Award.

4. Villanova: The Wildcats have a legitimate shot at repeating their magical championship run from last season, particularly with Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart back leading the way.

5. Kansas: The Jayhawks win the Big 12 every season. This year should be no exception, particularly if freshman Josh Jackson can live up to the hype, so that should ensure another high seed.

6. North Carolina: Marcus Paige and Brice Johnson are huge losses, but there is plenty of talent still itching to avenge that championship game loss. If center Kennedy Meeks is in shape, this team will be very dangerous.

7. Gonzaga: Former Findlay Prep and Washington star Nigel Williams-Goss sat out last season after transferring. He will step right in to make the Bulldogs in the conversation for a 1-seed.

8. Kentucky: The Wildcats could very possibly start four freshmen with sophomore Isiah Briscoe, but are clearly the class the of the SEC.

9. Virginia: Tony Bennett and London Perrantes may form the best combination of coach and veteran point guard in the nation. That’s usually a pretty good formula, especially when you defend like the Cavaliers.

10. Louisville: Somehow, Rick Pitino still has this job. Seriously. The names of his players don’t jump off the roster, but Pitino certainly knows how to win. Should the Cardinals somehow win a national title, there will be one heck of a victory party.

11. Xavier: You may not know the name Trevon Bluiett. You will in March.

12. Michigan State: It’s very possible Tom Izzo will start two freshmen this season. It’s a safe bet the Spartans will be much better in March than they are in October.

13. Cincinnati: Mick Cronin’s teams always defend relentlessly. This one might also be able to score.

14. Indiana: Thomas Bryant’s decision to come back to Indiana for his sophomore year was as big a recruiting boon as any team in the country had this offseason. The talented center has talent all around him.

15. Saint Mary’s: Remember that Saint Mary’s team that won 29 games and swept Gonzaga in the regular season? They’ve got every single significant piece from that squad back.

16. Butler: Baby-faced point guard Tyler Lewis struggled to find his shot last year after sitting out a season following his transfer from NC State. If he can locate it while still running the team as well as he did last season, the Bulldogs will be tough to beat.

17. Rhode Island: An injury to E.C. Matthews in the opener last season crushed the spirit of a promising Rams team. Now that he’s back, Dan Hurley’s team should finally live up to the expectations that were in place entering last year.

18. Purdue: Caleb Swanigan showed many flashes of brilliance between his frequent turnovers last season. A year of experience should help him limit mistakes, which could make him an elite college star.

19. Florida: This is a really ambitious spot for the Gators, who missed the tournament last season. But Mike White can coach and the pieces are there to take a big step forward.

20. West Virginia: “Press Virginia” turned the ball over way too much last season. Bob Huggins believes he can slow the team down on offense while maintaining the defensive intensity.

21. Connecticut: The Huskies’ recruiting class has taken to calling itself the “Top Five.”

22. Arizona: This team has more than enough talent to reach the Final Four up the road in Phoenix, but the Wildcats seem to be losing a player a day the last few weeks.

23. Syracuse: Former Colorado State transfer John Gillon steps in as a graduate transfer to fill a huge void at point guard. Expect the Orange games to look a bit different this season as Jim Boeheim is mixing things up with some man-to-man defense.

24. Ohio State: Thad Matta may have endured his worst season as a head coach last season, but he brings back a lot of experienced talent that still managed to win 20 games.

25. UCLA: Steve Alford wrote a letter to the fans apologizing for the team’s lackluster results last season, but it’s the letters of intent he got from Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf that has Bruins supporters optimistic.

26. Clemson: The scout team that played so well at practice last year will finally pay dividends on the floor as the Tigers will get three Division I transfers eligible by December in support of star Jaron Blossomgame.

27. Miami: Former Bishop Gorman star Rashad Muhammad used his transfer year to put more than 20 pounds on his slender frame. He’ll be counted on to provide long-range shooting for Jim Larranaga.

28. Baylor: The Bears expect center Johnathan Motley to be a breakout star and Miami transfer Manu Lecomte to step right in to lead the team. If the coaches are right, Baylor should be in for another tournament bid.

29. Iowa State: The Cyclones lost Georges Niang, but were fortunate to keep emerging star Monte Morris. Steve Prohm will continue to put his mark on the program he took over from Fred Hoiberg last year.

30. Creighton: Greg McDermott’s team has had a couple of mediocre seasons since his son Doug graduated and went on to the Bulls in the NBA. That could change with former Kansas State star Marcus Foster stepping in after sitting out last season.

31. VCU: Will Wade didn’t allow the Rams to miss a beat in his first season as coach after Shaka Smart left for Texas. Now Wade will truly look to put his own stamp on the program in with a follow-up performance.

32. Dayton: Charles Cooke will look to follow up on his outstanding junior season for a team that will be playing for the memory of teammate Steve McElvene, who died in May.

33. Virginia Tech: It didn’t take Buzz Williams long to turn things around in Blacksburg. In his second year last season, the Hokies broke a four-year streak of finishing in last place in the league and actually won 20 games. They will take another step forward.

34. Texas A&M: The Aggies lost four very important starters from last year’s 28-win Sweet 16 team, but the newcomers will look to seize on that momentum and carry the program forward.

35. Maryland: The Terrapins lost a whole lot, but Melo Trimble has enough talent around him to make it back to the Big Dance.

36. Texas: The Longhorns lost all five starters and might still be a year off, but that just means Shaka Smart can start to bring in guys more suited to his system.

37. San Diego State: Even though San Diego State’s streak of six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances ended last season, Steve Fisher’s Aztecs are still the class of the league. Fun fact: Matt Shrigley is still on the team.

38. Arkansas: Center Moses Kingsley might be the best player in the SEC and he should have enough help to build a resume that sneaks the Razorbacks into the field.

39. Oklahoma: Buddy Hield is gone, but Jordan Woodard will be an extension of Lon Kruger on the floor and Christian James appears primed to step into a scoring role in Hield’s absence.

40. Seton Hall: The Pirates would be way further up this list had Isaiah Whitehead not opted to leave early to pursue a professional career. If someone can step up to fill his role, the Pirates will be in line for a return trip to the tournament.

41. NC State: Wolfpack fans were refreshing Twitter constantly for news on the eligibility of Turkish big man Omer Yurtseven’s. When the NCAA determined he would only need to sit out the first nine games, optimism soared in Raleigh.

42. Georgetown: So, a team that mightily underachieved last season in winning just 15 and lost its unquestioned best player to graduation is somehow going to improve enough to earn a bid this year? Possibly. The Hoyas gained valuable experience and should take a big step in John Thompson III’s system.

43. SMU: New coach Tim Jankovich stepped into a solid situation when Larry Brown resigned unexpectedly over the summer. The Mustangs shouldn’t miss a beat in the transition.

44. Texas Tech: UNLV fans aren’t going to like this, but that Chris Beard guy can coach. If this selection is troubling, don’t read down three spots.

45. Michigan: Derrick Walton Jr. and Zak Irvin form a talented, experienced backcourt good enough to get the brilliant John Beilein back to the NCAA Tournament once again.

46. Ohio: Saul Phillips won just 10 games in his first year, but that number jumped to 23 last season. The Bobcats should take another step forward as the former Bo Ryan assistant completes the turnaround.

47. UNR: There’s something special going on in Reno. The basketball program is on the rise and if their recent wins over UNLV weren’t enough to bother the fans in Las Vegas, the hiring of Dave Rice as an assistant coach probably did the trick. A surprising second bid for the Mountain West.

48. UNC Wilmington: Kevin Keatts returns the core of his team that used an aggressive defense to win 25 games and reach the NCAA Tournament. They may even be able to win a game there this year.

49. Wichita State: The names might sound different with Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet moving on, but the Shockers are still the class of the Missouri Valley.

50. Princeton: Yale was a fun story last season, but Princeton finished just a game back in the Ivy standings and brings back every single player from that team.

51. Monmouth: Most of the Hawks’ key players are back and now King Rice’s team has a chip on their shoulder from not being selected to the NCAA Tournament despite having 27 wins on selection Sunday.

52. North Dakota State: The Bison battled injury problems last year, but return six players who started at least six games.

53. Long Beach State: Evan Payne didn’t travel far when he decided to redshirt. The former Loyola Marymount star just drove down the freeway and will look to pick up where he left off two years ago when he scored 18 points per game in the West Coast Conference.

54. UAB: Jerod Haase moved west to Stanford, but left former assistant Robert Ehsan plenty of talent to keep the Blazers as favorites in Conference USA.

55. Texas-Arlington: The Mavericks were having a great season until star Kevin Hervey injured his knee last season. Now that he’s back and a favorite to win the player of the year award, they hope they can pick up right where they left off.

56. Valparaiso: The Horizon power finally ran out of Drews. When Bryce Drew left for Vanderbilt, the Crusaders hired top assistant Matt Lottich. Either Homer, Scott or Bryce Drew had held the job since 1988.

57. Florida Gulf Coast: It’s not really “Dunk City” anymore, but the Eagles no doubt have the best collection of talent in the league. If former Bishop Gorman and UNLV forward Demetris Morant can finally stay healthy, they will be downright scary at this level.

58. Chattanooga: Some very intelligent people (ahem, cough) thought any program looking to make a big splash in the coaching market this offseason should have ran, not walked, to hire Matt McCall. He’ll show why this season.

59. North Dakota: North Dakota has played in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament in five of the last six seasons. They would rather play in the NCAA Tournament, but won’t get much preparation early in the season as they open with games against Crown College, Mayville State and Presentation College.

60. Belmont: Forward Evan Bradds has led the nation in field goal percentage for two consecutive seasons. He is a steady interior force for Rick Byrd, who could win 20 games in his sleep at this point.

61. New Hampshire: Junior forward Tanner Leissner is a dominant force in the paint at this level and the Wildcats return all four other starters around him.

62. Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks have two-time league player of the year Tim Kempton and all-Patriot League point guard Kahron Ross to try to erase the memories of a disappointing season.

63. New Mexico State: Paul Weir takes over for new UNLV coach Marvin Menzies and should have enough talent remaining, led by Ian Baker, to hold off Bakersfield.

64. Winthrop: Star Xavier Cooks would be enough for Big South opponents to deal with if the Eagles didn’t also have a dynamic point guard in Keon Johnson.

65. Sam Houston State: The league is once again competitive now that Brad Underwood has left Stephen F. Austin for Oklahoma State. The loaded Bearkats, who have just about everyone back, are the beneficiary this season.

66. Wagner: The Panthers won 13 more games last season than the previous year, but you probably didn’t know that. Nor did you know that their actual nickname is the Seahawks.

67. Howard: The Bison’s five returning starters include James Daniel, who led the nation in scoring last year with 27.1 points per game.

68. Texas Southern: The Tigers lost four starters, but double-double machine Derrick Griffin is back and should win the league’s player of the year award. Griffin was kicked off the football team, which should actually have helped him prepare for basketball season instead of joining the team late as he did last year for former Indiana coach Mike Davis.