Here’s how to watch the Rebels vs. Colorado State Saturday

The Rebels finish up a two-game homestand on Saturday hosting Mountain West opponent Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center at 3 p.m. PST.

UNLV (10-13, 3-7 Mountain West) enters the game on a three-game losing streak after a Wednesday loss to New Mexico and losses to San Jose State and Wyoming last week. The Rebels are 8-7 at home this season.

Colorado State (14-9, 6-4 MW) enters the Thomas & Mack off a Tuesday loss to Boise State, 79-76, which broke a three-game win streak for the Rams. The Rams are 4-4 on the road this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 3 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online: CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Feb. 8: at UNR, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 11: vs. San Jose State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network

Feb. 19: at San Diego State, 1 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Feb: 22: at Air Force, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

