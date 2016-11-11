Here’s how to watch UNLV basketball vs. South Alabama tonight

The Runnin’ Rebels are back.

The UNLV men’s basketball team tips off its season tonight hosting South Alabama at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV is under new direction with head coach Marvin Menzies at the helm, and only returns three players from last year.

The Rebels open the regular season with two exhibition wins under their belt — 96-80 over Dakota Westleyan and 92-66 over New Mexico Highlands.

If you’re not already planning on going to the game, here’s everything you need to know if you want to catch the game:

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV: Mountain West Network live stream

Online:UNLVRebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 Am, 100.9 FM)

