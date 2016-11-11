Posted 

Here’s how to watch UNLV basketball vs. South Alabama tonight

Here’s how to watch UNLV basketball vs. South Alabama tonight

web1_unlv_newmexico_11416ma016_7375541.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV Larry Bush (0) looks for an open player during a basketball game against New Mexico Highlands at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @miranda_alam

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Runnin’ Rebels are back.

The UNLV men’s basketball team tips off its season tonight hosting South Alabama at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV is under new direction with head coach Marvin Menzies at the helm, and only returns three players from last year.

The Rebels open the regular season with two exhibition wins under their belt — 96-80 over Dakota Westleyan and 92-66 over New Mexico Highlands.

If you’re not already planning on going to the game, here’s everything you need to know if you want to catch the game:

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV: Mountain West Network live stream

Online:UNLVRebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 Am, 100.9 FM)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 