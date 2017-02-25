Posted 

Here’s how to watch UNLV vs. UNR on Saturday

UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) reaches for a loose ball over UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) and Leland King II (2) during the Rebels' road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Rebels return to their home court Saturday to host in-state rival UNR in the second meeting between the two sides this season.

UNLV (10-18, 3-12 Mountain West) enters the weekend matchup on an eight-game skid including a midweek loss to Air Force, 81-58. The Rebels are 8-9 at home this season.

UNR (22-6, 11-4 MW) enters the Thomas & Mack on a three-game winning streak. The Wolf Pack has victories over Mountain West opponents Air Force (78-59), Utah State (77-66) and Boise State (85-77) in the last 10 days. UNR is 6-4 on the road this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 3 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online: CBSSports.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Mar. 1: vs. Utah State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Mar. 4: at Fresno State, 4 p.m., ESPN3

