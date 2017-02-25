Here’s how to watch UNLV vs. UNR on Saturday

The Rebels return to their home court Saturday to host in-state rival UNR in the second meeting between the two sides this season.

UNLV (10-18, 3-12 Mountain West) enters the weekend matchup on an eight-game skid including a midweek loss to Air Force, 81-58. The Rebels are 8-9 at home this season.

UNR (22-6, 11-4 MW) enters the Thomas & Mack on a three-game winning streak. The Wolf Pack has victories over Mountain West opponents Air Force (78-59), Utah State (77-66) and Boise State (85-77) in the last 10 days. UNR is 6-4 on the road this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 3 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online: CBSSports.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Mar. 1: vs. Utah State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Mar. 4: at Fresno State, 4 p.m., ESPN3

