How to watch UNLV Basketball at Utah State Saturday

The Runnin’ Rebels take their first road trip of 2017 this weekend as they face the Utah State Aggies on Saturday.

UNLV (8-8, 1-2) enters the game off a mid-week 77-59 loss to Mountain West Conference opponent Boise State. The Rebels travel to Utah with just one road win this season.

The Aggies (7-7, 1-2) enter the matchup off a 79-75 win over New Mexico on Wednesday that snapped a three-game losing streak. Also entering the game, Utah State is 5-3 on the season on their home court.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah

Time: 3 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online:CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100AM, 100.9FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Jan. 10: at New Mexico, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Jan. 17: vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Jan. 21: vs. Air Force, 3 p.m., ROOT Sports

Jan. 25: at Wyoming, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

Jan. 28: at San Jose State, 2 p.m. Mountain West Network

