How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Incarnate Word tonight

The Rebels return to home court at 7 tonight to host the Incarnate Word Cardinals at Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV (5-4) enters the game on a two-game losing streak. The Rebels lost 94-45 to Duke on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and 97-73 to Arizona State on Dec. 3.
Incarnate Word (5-3) enters tonight’s matchup on a three-game win streak with victories over Texas A&M International (83-68), Texas Lutheran (78-71) and LIU Brooklyn (90-79).
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:
Place: Thomas & Mack Center
Time: 7 p.m. PST
TV: Mountain West Network live stream
Online: UNLVRebels.com live stream
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
NEXT UP
Dec. 17 — at Oregon, 8 p.m. PST on ESPN2
Dec. 19 — vs. Southern Illinois, 7 p.m. PST on MWN
Dec. 22 — vs. Kansas, 6 p.m. PST on CBS Sports Network
