How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Incarnate Word tonight

The Rebels return to home court at 7 tonight to host the Incarnate Word Cardinals at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV (5-4) enters the game on a two-game losing streak. The Rebels lost 94-45 to Duke on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and 97-73 to Arizona State on Dec. 3.

Incarnate Word (5-3) enters tonight’s matchup on a three-game win streak with victories over Texas A&M International (83-68), Texas Lutheran (78-71) and LIU Brooklyn (90-79).

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV: Mountain West Network live stream

Online: UNLVRebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

Dec. 17 — at Oregon, 8 p.m. PST on ESPN2

Dec. 19 — vs. Southern Illinois, 7 p.m. PST on MWN

Dec. 22 — vs. Kansas, 6 p.m. PST on CBS Sports Network

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.